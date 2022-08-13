Irving woman sentenced to more than 12 years for selling ‘date-rape drug’ over dark web

An Irving woman has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison for selling date-rape drugs over the internet, according to a news release from the Justice Department.

Hyun Ji Martin, 40, was charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance and sentenced Thursday to 12 years and seven months in prison by Senior U.S. District Judge Terry R. Means, according to the release.

According to court documents, Martin was selling gamma-hydroxybutyric acid, common known as GHB or the “date-rape drug,” over the dark web.

The investigation was started by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service after postal service employees saw Martin deliver 15 parcels to a post office in Irving on Nov. 6 2020, according to the news release. They kept two of the parcels for investigation and inside found around 208 milliliters of a clear liquid inside contact lens solution bottles.

According to the release, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service suspected the liquid was GHB or the analogue gamma-butyrolactone, known as GBL. In June 2021, authorities executed a search warrant at Martin’s apartment and found GHB, GBL, methamphetamine, USPS shipping supplies, contact lense solution bottles and a lab to convert GBL to GHB.

Martin admitted to investigators following the search of her apartment that she routinely ordered GBL from China, converted some of it to GHB and then sold both GHB and GBL on the dark web, according to the news release. Investigators identified more than 1,600 outgoing parcels associated with Martin.

In most cases, the packages were mailed using a fake addresses and names for the person shipping the parcel, according to the news release.

According to the release, Martin tried to flee after her plea deal and was arrested again in June of this year and taken back to North Texas for sentencing.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s North Texas Parcel Task Force and the Office of the Inspector General conducted the investigation with help from the Drug Enforcement Agency and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol, according to the release