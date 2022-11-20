Irving rejoins Nets, apologizes again, will start Sunday

·3 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving returned to the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday and apologized to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material.

Irving was suspended by the team on Nov. 3, hours after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs when meeting with reporters at the Nets' practice facility.

Back at the building for the team's morning shootaround, Irving said he should have handled that interview differently.

“I don’t stand for anything close to hate speech or antisemitism or anything that is going against the human race,” Irving said. “I feel like we all should have an opportunity to speak for ourselves when things are assumed about us and I feel it was necessary for me to stand in this place and take accountability for my actions, because there was a way I should have handled all this and as I look back and reflect when I had the opportunity to offer my deep regrets to anyone that felt threatened or felt hurt by what I posted, that wasn’t my intent at all.”

Irving missed eight games during the suspension, which the Nets said would be for a minimum of five games without pay. Coach Jacque Vaughn said Irving would be in the starting lineup against Memphis. It will be Irving's first game since a Nov. 1 loss to Chicago on the day Vaughn replaced Steve Nash.

Irving said he was initially searching for more information about his heritage when he posted the link to “Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America” on his Twitter page. When first asked about it, he was defiant about his right to post material that interested him. Then, he refused to apologize or clarify his religious beliefs during another interview a few days later, leading to his suspension.

“I was rightfully defensive that there was an assumption that I could be antisemitic, or that I meant to post a documentary to stand side by side with all the views in the documentary,” Irving said, adding, “How can you call someone an antisemite if you don’t know them?”

But his tone was more reflective while speaking for about 12 minutes Sunday, thanking family and friends for their support. Some, including officials from the National Basketball Players Association and Nets general manager Sean Marks, were in the room as he spoke.

“I meant no harm to any person, to any group of people and yeah, this is a big moment for me because I’m able to learn throughout this process that the power of my voice is very strong, the influence that I have within my community is very strong, and I want to be responsible for that,” Irving said. “In order to do that, you have to admit when you’re wrong and in instances where you hurt people and it impacts them.”

Nike suspended its relationship with Irving and the fallout seemed to further strain the relationship between Irving and the Nets, who declined to give him a contract extension last summer. He missed most of their home games last season when he refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19, as was mandated at the time in New York City.

The organization said he was “unfit to be associated with the Brooklyn Nets” when it suspended him. But the Nets praised Irving on Sunday for the steps he has since taken.

“Kyrie took ownership of this journey and had conversations with several members of the Jewish community," the team said in a statement. "We are pleased that he is going about the process in a meaningful way.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Brian Mahoney, The Associated Press

Latest Stories

  • FIFA president Gianni Infantino hits back at Qatar critics in speech

    The game’s global governing body has been attacked for its decision to take the World Cup to Qatar.

  • World Cup 2022: FIFA chief Gianni Infantino hits out at Qatar criticism saying European countries should instead 'be apologising for the next 3,000 years'

    The president of football's international governing body FIFA says the West should not criticise Qatar's hosting of the World Cup - adding that European nations should instead apologise for their own histories. Gianni Infantino said critics were in no position "to give moral lessons to people" at a news conference to mark the opening of the tournament. The small Middle Eastern nation has come under fire for its treatment of migrant workers and its attitude to LBGTQ+ rights.

  • Qatar 0-2 Ecuador: Enner Valencia nets first-half brace as hosts suffer painful start to World Cup 2022

    Qatar made a disappointing start to their World Cup campaign as the hosts were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Ecuador in the opening match of the tournament. From the first moments they were second best, and they went into the break two goals down as Enner Valencia netted first from the penalty spot and then with a header to put Ecuador in complete control. There was to be no miraculous comeback at the Al Bayt Stadium, nor was there any sign of anything resembling one, and Qatar’s hopes of making it out of Group A now rely on them getting results against Senegal and the Netherlands.

  • NFL Week 11 early game live tracker: Will Jeff Saturday's Colts stun high-flying Eagles?

    Follow all the action with Yahoo Sports as the NFC's top team looks to avoid an upset.

  • Judge voted player of year and toast of town by NY BBWAA

    NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge was voted Sid Mercer/Dick Young New York Player of the Year for the second straight year after setting an American League record with 62 home runs. Judge, who hit .311 and tied for the big league lead with 131 RBIs, also was given the Joe DiMaggio Toast of the Town Award, the New York chapter of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America announced Sunday. Houston rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña won the Babe Ruth Award as postseason MVP after winning

  • News bulletin 2022/11/19 22:08

    News bulletin 2022/11/19 22:08View on euronews

  • Formula 1: Max Verstappen wins in Abu Dhabi as Charles Leclerc finishes 2nd in points

    Leclerc finished second to Verstappen to clinch second in the standings.

  • World Cup fans left baffled by VAR decision

    The decision was ulimately correct but caused considerable confusion among fans watching on TV and in the stadium

  • Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett reportedly gives up play-calling duties to QB coach Klint Kubiak

    The Broncos are reportedly trying something new with their offense against the Raiders.

  • VanVleet, Siakam texted Scottie Barnes words of encouragement

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his performance against the Miami Heat and what Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet texted him during the most recent road trip.

  • Jets' Washington shining as assistant after All-Pro career

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Leon Washington loved being on the sideline as a head coach, leading his football squad on game days and pushing them hard all week during practice. Well, maybe a little too much. Especially since it was only middle school. “It was a great experience and it taught me so much because it was like, man, you know what, Leon? These players don’t see it like you see it,” the New York Jets assistant coach and former running back and All-Pro kick returner said with a smile. "Ma

  • Jones returns punt for TD to give Pats 10-3 win over Jets

    FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Marcus Jones returned a punt 84 yards for a touchdown with 5 seconds remaining and the New England Patriots stunned the New York Jets 10-3 on Sunday. The rookie’s score was the first TD on a punt return in the NFL this season and broke a stalemate on a day when both offenses struggled to move the ball. It was the third straight win for the Patriots (6-4) and their 14th straight over New York. They also denied the Jets (6-4) a chance to move into first place in the AFC Ea

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Maple Leafs hand Sabres eighth straight loss; Marner extends point streak to 12 games

    TORONTO — Mitch Marner had two assists — including a slick short-handed setup to cap a 3-0 first-period barrage — that pushed his point streak to 12 games as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday to extend the slumping Sabres' losing run to eight. William Nylander scored twice, while John Tavares, with a goal and two assists, Calle Jarnkrok and Mark Giordano provided the rest of the offence for Toronto (10-5-4). Matt Murray made 32 saves as the Leafs improved to 6-1-2 over the

  • Makar, MacKinnon score, short-handed Avalanche beat Capitals

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon scored, Alexandar Georgiev made 32 saves and the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Washington Capitals 4-0 on Saturday night for their second consecutive victory. MacKinnon also had two assists for the Avalanche. They have won six of seven games despite missing several injured regulars, including captain Gabriel Landeskog, winger Valeri Nichushkin and defensemen Samuel Girard and Bowen Byram. MacKinnon made the highlight

  • Doncic gets 50th triple-double, Mavs top shorthanded Nuggets

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points in his 50th career triple-double, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the shorthanded Denver Nuggets 127-99 on Friday night in the first of consecutive meetings. The Nuggets were without two-time MVP Nikola Jokic and two more starters in Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon. Murray joined Jokic, who missed a second straight game, in health and safety protocols. Gordon was out for a second game with a non-COVID-19 illness. All three weren't on the trip with the Nugge

  • Whitehorse wasn't consulted on Yukon gov't decision to withdraw Canada Winter Games bid, city says

    The City of Whitehorse says it wasn't consulted on the Yukon Government's decision to withdraw a bid to host the Canada Winter Games — despite that bid being a joint venture between them. In a statement to CBC News, a spokesperson for the city said the city was informed of the territorial government's decision on Monday morning. That's also when the territory publicly announced its decision. That's despite a memorandum of understanding that described the two governments as equal partners in publ

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Celtics hit 20 3s, beat Pelicans 117-109 in 9th straight win

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Jaylen Brown had 27 points and 10 rebounds, Derrick White highlighted a 26-point performance with six 3-pointers, and the Boston Celtics beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Jayson Tatum had 19 points and 10 assists for the Celtics, who combined to make 20 3s and shot 48.2% (41 of 85) overall. Al Horford was 4 of 5 from deep and scored 18 for Boston, which led by double digits for much of the game and by as many as 19. Brandon Ing

  • Eberle scores in OT, Kraken beat Kings 3-2 for 7th win in 9

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jordan Eberle scored at 2:23 of overtime to lift the Seattle Kraken to a 3-2 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. Jared McCann and Daniel Sprong also scored for Seattle, which has played in three straight overtime games —winning the last two. Martin Jones had 27 saves to help the Kraken improve to 7-1-1 in their last nine games. Phillip Danault and Trevor Moore scored for the Kings, and Cal Peterson stopped 25 shots. Midway through the extra period, Eberle led a 2-on-