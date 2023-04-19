Irving mom Madison McDonald found guilty of capital murder in killings of young daughters

A jury on Wednesday found an Irving mother guilty of capital murder in the deaths of her two daughters.

Madison McDonald was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

McDonald killed 1-year-old Lillian Mae McDonald and 6-year-old Archer Hammond in April 2021 in the family’s apartment, authorities have said.

The mother went to the Irving Police Department and reported that she smothered the girls after sedating them and tucking them into bed, police have said.

Her trial began on April 12. Defense attorneys argued that McDonald was mentally ill. She pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

This is a developing story. For the latest updates, sign up for breaking news alerts.