Irving, Mavericks to visit Collins, Jazz

Dallas Mavericks (11-8, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (4-14, 14th in the Western Conference)

Salt Lake City; Saturday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Utah and Dallas face off on Saturday.

The Jazz have gone 2-13 against Western Conference teams. Utah allows 119.2 points to opponents and has been outscored by 9.8 points per game.

The Mavericks are 7-6 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks fourth in the league scoring 55.3 points per game in the paint led by Luka Doncic averaging 10.9.

The Jazz score 109.4 points per game, 1.9 fewer points than the 111.3 the Mavericks allow. The Mavericks average 117.5 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 119.2 the Jazz give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Collins is averaging 17.9 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Jazz.

Kyrie Irving is averaging 24.5 points and 5.4 assists for the Mavericks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jazz: 3-7, averaging 113.5 points, 42.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Mavericks: 6-4, averaging 121.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points.

INJURIES: Jazz: Kyle Filipowski: day to day (leg), Drew Eubanks: day to day (knee), Jordan Clarkson: day to day (plantar), John Collins: day to day (knee), Lauri Markkanen: day to day (personal), Taylor Hendricks: out for season (fibula).

Mavericks: Klay Thompson: day to day (foot), Dante Exum: out (wrist), Daniel Gafford: day to day (illness), Luka Doncic: out (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press