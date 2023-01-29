Irving has 32 points, Nets beat Knicks for 9th straight time

  Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, left, and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson fight for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving, left, and New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson fight for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    New York Knicks guard RJ Barrett (9) drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  New York Knicks forward Julius Randle drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    New York Knicks forward Julius Randle drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, left, watches as guard Jalen Brunson, right, drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    New York Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau, left, watches as guard Jalen Brunson, right, drives against Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
  New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) fights for a loose ball against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
    New York Knicks guard Miles McBride (2) fights for a loose ball against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 28, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
BRIAN MAHONEY
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 21 of his 32 points in the final 9 1/2 minutes, carrying the Brooklyn Nets to their ninth straight victory over the New York Knicks, 122-115 on Saturday.

Irving's sixth straight game of 30 or more points gave him a career high and the Nets an NBA franchise record. He didn't seem headed that way when he was only 4 for 14 with 11 points early in the fourth quarter.

But he took over from there to make sure the Nets turned away every Knicks rally, including a deep 3-pointer with 50 seconds to play after New York was within five. The All-Star guard also had nine assists and six rebounds.

Joe Harris added 16 points and Nic Claxton had 13 points, 12 rebounds and six assists for the Nets. The NBA leader in field goal percentage shot 6 for 6. Royce O'Neale and Seth Curry chipped in 14 points apiece.

Jalen Brunson scored 26 points and RJ Barrett had 24 for the Knicks. They had won consecutive games against Eastern Conference contenders Cleveland and Boston.

But they can't find a way to beat Brooklyn. The teams separated by about five miles made for a natural addition to the NBA’s “Rivals Week” schedule, now a decade since the Nets played their first season in Brooklyn following their move from New Jersey.

Problem is, the only rivalry in New York is a one-sided one. The Knicks haven’t defeated the Nets in Tom Thibodeau’s 2/12 seasons and their last victory was on Jan. 26, 2020, when Kevin Durant still wasn’t playing for the Nets and Irving left Madison Square Garden after learning of Kobe Bryant’s death that afternoon.

The Knicks got the first basket of the fourth quarter, getting within five points as their fans were fully into the game after being held largely silent for 2 1/2 quarters. But Irving hit his next three shots, including a pair of 3-pointers, as Brooklyn went up 104-90.

New York would later get within three, but Curry hit a 3 and Irving made a pair to keep Brooklyn safely ahead.

Playing without Durant and Ben Simmons, the Nets led by as much as 19 before the Knicks cut it to 88-81 after three.

TIP-INS

Knicks: Thibodeau said starting center Mitchell Robinson, who had surgery Jan. 19 to repair a broken right thumb, is running and other work can do, but won't know more about when he can return until after he is examined again, which was expected to be three weeks after the procedure. ... Thibodeau said he didn't feel any extra pressure after owner James Dolan said during a radio interview this week that he expected the Knicks to make the playoffs. “If you’re doing all you can each and every day, you never feel pressure,” Thibodeau said.

Nets: TJ Warren also missed the game with a bruised shin, an injury that coach Jacque Vaughn thought was a knee injury. ... The Nets' longest winning streak against the Knicks is 11 in a row from 1984-86.

HALL OF FAME FANS

Former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who coached Irving, Barrett, Curry and Knicks reserve Cam Reddish, was at the game. Thibodeau was also one of his assistant coaches with the 2016 U.S. Olympic team. Former New York Yankees relief pitcher Mariano Rivera was also in attendance.

UP NEXT

Knicks: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

Nets: Host the Lakers on Monday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

