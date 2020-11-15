Irvine Welsh: ‘The black people I see in the media all went to the same posh public colonial schools as the white kids’

On the offensive: ‘In the world of art, isn’t it a divine and sacred rule that anything should go? After all, if it provokes us into thought, isn’t that what art is for?’

I feel for youth,” says Irvine Welsh. “There’s not a lot left for them now. The economics have been f***ed for them, culture has been f***ed for them, the environment has been f***ed for them. Everything was kind of s*** when I was young, but it suddenly seems f***ing brilliant, because it has got so bad. Having said that, they’re young. They’re gonna have fun anyway.”

At 62, nearly three decades since the publication of Trainspotting, the novelist finds himself in a surprising position. He has the reputation, the houses, the blockbuster film adaptations, and by his own admission hasn’t needed the money for years. Although he is clad in a black Adidas tracksuit for our Zoom conversation across London, and his speech is as peppered with profanity as it has always been, the perennial enfant terrible is coming to terms with becoming an elder statesman. We speak as Joe Biden is on the cusp of being declared US president. Welsh, who spends part of the year at his house in Miami Beach, has had a front-seat view of Trumplandia, and as the results come in he has been entertaining his 350k Twitter followers with pithy updates on Trump’s progress.

“Now we know he’s going to lose, [the slow counting] ekes out the sweetness of it,” he says. “All he can do is make a bigger and bigger c*** of himself. Where I am tends to be the more progressive wing of Florida. But the north and the panhandle is quite right wing, and the middle part, around Orlando and Disney World and St Petersburg, is full of old people and displaced sex offenders, so they’re Republican. Only a broken system could throw up someone as completely unsuited for power as him. He’s a mess of a guy, a mess of a human being. It’s an indictment of all of us that we’re in such a state, as a species, we’re prepared to let the worst of us lead us.”

He finds American politics more entertaining than British politics, he says, because he has less at stake. “It’s horrible seeing reactionary people trading on fear and hate, particularly from people who are disadvantaged, but it’s more depressing over here because I’m more invested. Britain seems to want to become a shabby third-rate version of America, and that’s what we will become, especially with Brexit. It’s so dispiriting. We’ve ceded power to clapped-out elites. When you critique capitalism, you think it’s about money and greed but it’s about power, as you see with Covid. There’s an urge to control people and use the power of the state in any way they can. It’s hard not to think of [Covid] as an internal 9/11. What 9/11 was for foreign terrorism this is domestically, it’s an attempt to control our population. I hate talking like this because you sound like those f***ing libertarians or right-wing conspiracy theorist nut-jobs, but there is something very malevolent about the controlling apparatus of the state.”

You sense Welsh would be happy continuing in this vein all afternoon, ideally over a few pints, or something stronger, but we’re speaking because he is worried about cancel culture, about which he has made an hour-long documentary for Sky Arts. In Offended by Irvine Welsh, he investigates whether censorious mobs are having a damaging effect on the arts. Welsh has built a career on the back of saying the apparently unsayable, but it was a close-run thing. Trainspotting was considered a risk for its publishers, and it was kept off the Booker shortlist, or so Welsh has long claimed, because it pricked the sensibilities of two “middle-class female judges”. Although his work delights in provocation, and Welsh seems to relish its bad reviews as much as its raves, he is sure his debut, and subsequent novels like The Acid House and Filth, would not be published today.

Novelist Nadifa Mohamed appears in Welsh's documentary Sky Arts

