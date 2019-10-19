Irvine, La Rue win 1,000-metre events at Canadian long-track championships

CALGARY — Kaylin Irvine and David La Rue were crowned Canadian champions in their respective 1,000-metre event during Saturday's session of the national long-track speedskating championships.

Irvine, skating in front of a hometown Calgary crowd, captured her second gold medal of the weekend with a time of one minute 14.42 seconds. She was joined on the podium by Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, who takes home her third 2019 championships medal, and Winnipeg's Heather McLean.

In the men's event, La Rue of Saint-Lambert, Que., earned his first championship title in the 1,000 metres, crossing the line in 1:07.71. Laurent Dubreuil of Levis, Que., and Antoine Gelinas-Beaulieu of Sherbrooke, Que., had the second and third fastest times of the day.

The Canadian championships conclude on Sunday with the 1,500 metre and mass start events.

The results of the competition will be used to select the team representing Canada on the ISU World Cup circuit this season.

The Canadian Press