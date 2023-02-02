IRS says it’s ‘looking into’ California inflation relief taxes; Kevin Kiley pushes for answer

U.S. Rep. Kevin Kiley issued a letter to the Internal Revenue Service Thursday, requesting clarity on whether the California inflation relief payments are taxable at the federal level.

This comes after questions to his office from constituents seeking help and The Bee’s report on Wednesday, detailing attempts to reach the IRS and tips on what taxpayers should do from a California certified public accountant.

Several readers have reached out to The Bee, asking whether they should claim the Middle Class Tax Refund as income on their federal tax returns. They are not taxed at the state level.

“Many of the 16 million residents of California who received the refund are unable to file a 2022 tax return because they do not have clear guidance as to whether to include this payment,” Kiley, a Rocklin Republican, wrote to IRS Commissioner Doug O’Donnell, attaching The Bee’s story.

Last week, The Bee reached out several times to the IRS for information, with no response. After sending a follow-up to an IRS representative Thursday, The Bee received the following message:

“We are looking into this and hope to have something for you in the next few business days,” Robyn Walker, IRS media relations, wrote in an email reply. “We will reach out when we do.”