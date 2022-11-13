IRS raises 2023 retirement savings cap, but few even hit it. Here's what you can do about it.

Medora Lee, USA TODAY
·7 min read

Most of the news on inflation has been bad, but retirement savers may have been given a silver lining – if they’re savers and if they can afford to take advantage of it.

The IRS lifted last month by a record amount the cap on how much people can sock away in retirement accounts on a tax-deferred basis, mostly because of soaring inflation.

But here's the rub: Only 14% of employees who participate in company retirement plans contributed last year to IRS limits, according to Vanguard.

Add four-decade-high inflation, and 54% of the 1,000 Americans Allianz Life surveyed in September said they've have stopped or reduced retirement savings.

And that's even as people’s expectations rise for how much they need to retire comfortably ($1.25 million now, according to a recent Northwestern Mutual survey, up 20% from last year), people are saving less.

“I think what’s going to happen is those putting away the maximum right now will take advantage of the new caps, but that’s just a small portion of people who contribute to retirement plans,” said Kelly LaVigne, consumer insights vice president at Allianz Life.

But that doesn't have to be the case if people follow budgeting and savings steps, they, too, can move toward tax-free earnings growth.

What are the 2023 401(k) limits?

In 2023, employees participating in company retirement plans can contribute $22,500 to their 401(k), up $2,000 from last year. Those who don’t participate in an employee-sponsored plan will be able to contribute $6,500, up from $6,000, to an individual retirement account (IRA).

Additionally, the catch-up contribution limit for employees ages 50 and older is increasing to $7,500 in 2023, up from $6,500 in 2022. That means those participants will be able to contribute up to $30,000 total. The IRA catch‑up contribution limit, though, will remain at $1,000, the IRS said.

What’s a 401(k) and an IRA, and what’s the difference?

A 401(k) is a retirement savings plan offered by companies to employees. Many firms also match, meaning they’ll contribute the same amount you do to your retirement, usually up to a certain amount. Only your contributions count toward the IRS cap, so matching can boost your total savings over the IRS cap and is what advisers call “free money.” So at least contribute enough to get the full match, if you can, advisers say.

Contributions are taken from your paycheck before taxes, so that also lowers your taxable income. You pay taxes only on withdrawals, so your money grows tax-free while it’s in your 401(k).

IRAs are opened by individuals through a brokerage or bank. Depending on your income and filing status, all or part of your contributions may be fully or partially deductible, making this investment tax-advantaged too. Only withdrawals are taxed.

Inflation eats into nest egg: Retirement dreams become nightmares for many older Americans as inflation soars

Growing poor: Seniors are the only age group with more poverty. Here's why

How do people feel about retirement?

Nervous, but still not saving properly.

Last year, nearly 70% of people surveyed by Invesco said they’re afraid of running out of money in retirement.

Americans' average retirement savings has dropped 11% to $86,869 from $98,800 last year, while their expected retirement age has risen to 64 years from 62.6 last year, the survey said.

Why aren’t people saving more for retirement?

There are many reasons.

“People like to live in the moment, and retirement is too far away for many to think about and plan for,” said Brian Snow, who invests and saves with his investment club BetterInvesting.

Many consumer must divert the money elsewhere, thanks to inflation, which “has outpaced the growth in average hourly earnings and squeezed household budgets, and a limited capacity to increase retirement savings is a byproduct of that," said Greg McBride, Bankrate chief financial analyst.

Others lack the financial know-how or discipline.

Salary isn’t "the only factor in why folks don't max out the 401k,” said saver Byron Williams. “It’s not a matter of how much one makes but rather what one does with what they make.”

Social Security adjustment: Social Security inflation adjustment to boost benefits by 8.7% in 2023, biggest since 1981

Catching up: Only 15% of us have saved $250K for retirement. Here's how to catch up if you're in your 50s.

How do you start saving?

Start with a budget, advises Akari Muhisani, who credits a 2008 'Jesus moment' with jump-starting his savings plan.

“I had $25,000 in credit card debt and didn’t want to be broke and live paycheck to paycheck like my mother,” Muhisani said.

He started applying extra money to his debt, smallest balance first. In two years, Muhisani paid off his credit card balances.

After that, he began saving, setting aside 10% of his income for his future. He now has emergency savings of about three to six months of living expenses and retirement savings. If he has money left at the end of the month, he adds more to savings or to max out his 401(k).

Williams contributes a percentage of his annual raises to his 401(k).

“Some years, I took the entire raise and put it in the 401(k), forcing me to live off the same salary I lived off the year before,” he said. “It is not rocket science, but rather based on knowing the power of maxing out a 401(k) and having the discipline to do it.”

Some advisers suggest investing your tax refund, too.

Avoiding taxes: Near retirement? Here are 4 ways to lower your tax bill and hold onto more money.

What you need: Gen Z expects to retire by 63 but underestimates how much money it will need to live on

How do you grow your savings?

Invest it – early.

“Too many people delay and do not invest early,” Snow said.

Early is key for compounding, which means earnings on your savings are reinvested to generate their own earnings, allowing for exponential growth.

If you can’t save the recommended 12% to 15% of your annual income, then “save at the level you can,” said Matt Fleming, wealth adviser at Vanguard Personal Advisor Services. “Later, step up contributions by 1%-3% per year to meet your target.”

And it’s better to automate savings so they’re deducted monthly from your paycheck or bank account into your 401(k) plan or other retirement fund.

You'll put your money to work as you earn it, buying you more time for compound growth.

Earmark savings: Not saving enough for retirement? Start treating your contributions like monthly bills.

Retirement worries: Only 31% of US adults are confident their retirement savings will last. How sure are you?

But how do you invest it?

Investing can be daunting with so many numbers, options and tax consequences. Some people turn to financial advisers. Muhisani joined an investment club.

“Investment clubs are great for meeting everyday people, retirees who do this – man, they’re so smart, and they never studied this before,” he said, noting the Beardstown Ladies club inspired him. "They’re regular ladies that invest in the market and are always on the top of CNBC’s investment challenge.”

There, he says, he learned about company financial statements, valuations, funds, fees, retirement funds and more and has parlayed his savings into about $1 million in total retirement money.

Education would be the first step, Williams said. “Ensuring that folks really understand the 401(k), its benefits and how to leverage it is key.”

Medora Lee is a money, markets, and personal finance reporter at USA TODAY. You can reach her at mjlee@usatoday.com and subscribe to our free Daily Money newsletter for personal finance tips and business news every Monday through Friday morning.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: IRS ups retirement savings caps but few reach them. Here's how you can

Latest Stories

  • Oilers' Kane cut on wrist by skate blade, taken to hospital

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Edmonton forward Evander Kane was cut on the left wrist by a skate blade Tuesday night and taken to the hospital with a frightening injury during the Oilers' 3-2 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Oilers said Kane was in stable condition and scheduled to undergo a procedure Tuesday night. “The news that I’ve received so far, it’s very limited, is that he’s in a good spot,” Edmonton coach Jay Woodcroft said. “He’s getting well taken care of.” Kane got tangled with Lightning

  • The risks and rewards of hosting the world juniors tournament amid Hockey Canada scandal

    Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe even help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but also

  • Former CFL rushing leader Stanback rounding into form with Montreal Alouettes

    TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie

  • Tatum, Celtics beat Nuggets for season-best 5th win in row

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre

  • Oilers forward Evander Kane out 3-4 months after wrist cut by skate

    Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane will miss three to four months after being cut on the left wrist by a skate blade. The injury occurred during Edmonton's 3-2 win at Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Kane got tangled with Lightning defenceman Philippe Myers just inside the Edmonton defensive zone and while on the ice was cut by Tampa Bay forward Pat Maroon's skate blade 3:27 into the second period. Kane was transported to a hospital and underwent a procedure Tuesday night. The 31-year-old Kane, who signe

  • Hoffman plays hero as Canadiens beat Penguins 5-4 in overtime

    MONTREAL — Despite scoring an early first-period goal, the Montreal Canadiens needed to dig deep and play catch-up hockey on Saturday night in order to earn a third consecutive victory. But for Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis “not giving up" is starting to become a pattern. Mike Hoffman scored 63 seconds into overtime as the Canadiens completed the comeback with a 5-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It’s not just in some games, we’re not giving up in every single game,” St. Louis sa

  • A's still pursuing Oakland ballpark with eye on Las Vegas

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Oakland Athletics continue to push for a new stadium in the Bay Area, general manager David Forst said Tuesday, despite baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred's recent concerns about whether a deal would get done there. The A's, Forst said at baseball's general managers' meetings, are still looking for a new ballpark in Oakland or Las Vegas. “I'm aware of the commissioner's comments, obviously," Forst said, before noting team president Dave Kaval is the point person on the projec

  • Flames beat Jets 3-2 to snap seven-game winless skid

    CALGARY — Thrust together as linemates as a result of Jonathan Huberdeau's injury, the chemistry is starting to build between Elias Lindholm and young forward Adam Ruzicka. Each had a goal and assist on Saturday as the Calgary Flames ended a seven-game winless skid with a 3-2 NHL victory over the Winnipeg Jets. "Tonight he played a real good game and hopefully he can build off that, too. That’s the Adam we expect,” said Lindholm. “He's got a lot of skill, big body, and used to put up a lot of po

  • Dach's two-goal night helps Canadiens beat Canucks 5-2 for back-to-back wins

    MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing

  • Williams named Canada's coach for upcoming world junior hockey championship

    CALGARY — Dennis Williams, who helped Canada win the gold medal at the 2022 world junior hockey championship as an assistant coach, will lead the staff for the upcoming 2023 tournament. Hockey Canada announced its coaching staff for the tournament in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., on Wednesday. Joining Williams on Canada's bench will assistants coaches Stéphane Julien, Brent Kisio and Alan Letang. Goaltending consultant Kelly Guard and video coach James Emery are also on Williams's staff. Williams,

  • Canada rides strong second-half performance to down the Dutch in men's rugby test

    AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions

  • Canada is in the World Cup. Here's what you need to know to cheer along

    With less than two weeks until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandw

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Corpuz grabs LPGA lead, faces top competition at Pelican

    BELLEAIR, Fla. (AP) — Allisen Corpuz is closing out a solid rookie year on the LPGA Tour, and now the Hawaii native has a chance to make it even better at the Pelican Women's Championship. Corpuz made four birdies in a six-hole stretch in the middle of her second round Saturday and had another 5-under 65, giving her a one-shot lead going into the final round of the penultimate LPGA Tour event of the year. Right behind Corpuz is a group of top contenders, making that one-shot lead feel even small

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • 4 Oilers with a chance to step up after Evander Kane's injury

    Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.

  • Anunoby, VanVleet lead Raptors to 116-109 win over Houston Rockets

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet would love to see O.G. Anunoby when he's angry. The two combined for 59 points to drag the lethargic Toronto Raptors to a 116-109 victory over the lowly Houston Rockets on Wednesday. VanVleet had seven three-pointers en route to 32 points, while Anunoby scored 27 and grabbed 10 rebounds, and afterwards VanVleet applauded his teammate's aggression. "It's amazing. (Anunoby) is finally taking it personally and if he ever gets any meaner, he's going to be really scary. He's s

  • Capitals beat Lightning as Kuemper gets best of Bolts again

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Darcy Kuemper got the best of the Tampa Bay Lightning again, making 28 saves to backstop the Washington Capitals to a 5-1 victory Friday night against the team he beat for the Stanley Cup last summer in a game full of boiling tensions and a couple of fights. Kuemper was facing the Lightning for the first time since defeating them in Game 6 of the final while with Colorado. He picked up his fifth win in 12 starts since leaving the Avalanche and signing a long-term deal with the

  • Giroux returns to Philly with 2 assists for Sens in 4-1 win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha

  • Jets soar past Stars 5-1 to keep point streak intact

    WINNIPEG — Mark Scheifele scored two of the Winnipeg Jets' four unanswered second-period goals in a 5-1 victory over the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Three Winnipeg goals were scored in a span of 2:45 in the middle period, leading to the 13,847 fans at Canada Life Centre giving the players rousing cheers as the period ended. Pierre-Luc Dubois, Saku Maenalanen and Mason Appleton, with an empty-netter, also had goals for the Jets. Appleton added a pair of assists and Kyle Connor collected three helper