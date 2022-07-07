IRS to investigate after Comey, McCabe ‘targeted’ by audits

John Bowden
·1 min read
(Independent )
(Independent )

The IRS commissioner on Thursday asked the Treasury Department’s Inspector General to investigate the audits of two former FBI officials to determine if they were targeted for political reasons.

The move comes after a New York Times report revealed on Wednesday that former FBI Director James Comey and ex-deputy FBI Director Andrew McCabe both faced an extremely rare and intensive form of IRS audit that is only carried out on a few thousand people — at random — every year. The inclusion of both men in the audits after they left office and became very public enemies of Donald Trump raised immediate concerns from experts regarding whether it was a coincidence that both were audited.

More follows...

