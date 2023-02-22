IRS employee made a 'few thousand' selling morphine to co-worker. Then her colleague OD'd
While working for the IRS in Fresno, a woman sold morphine to a co-worker, who then overdosed and died, federal prosecutors say.
Margarita Aispuro-Camacho, 46, pleaded guilty Tuesday in federal court to selling morphine contributing to the death, the U.S. attorney's office said in a news release.
In 2020, when she was a clerk at the Internal Revenue Service in Fresno, Aispuro-Camacho sold morphine pills, which she had been prescribed, to a co-worker.
The co-worker fatally overdosed on the pills the next day, prosecutors said.
It was not the first time that Aispuro-Camacho had sold medications she had been prescribed to the co-worker, officials said.
She had profited a "few thousand dollars" from at least five sales to the individual.
Aispuro-Camacho faces up to 20 years in prison and a $1-million fine when she is sentenced on June 20.
This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.