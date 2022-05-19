‘Irritant’ at a Central Kentucky Walmart causes a hazmat situation. Store evacuated

About 25 people were exposed to an “irritant” at the Walmart in Winchester Thursday morning, fire officials said.

The Winchester Fire Department responded to a call reporting an odor at the front entrance of Walmart, along with multiple reports of people experiencing symptoms such as itchy throat, vomiting and skin irritation, said Battalion Chief Gregory Bell of the Winchester FD.

“The initial survey advised the same report of multiple individuals experiencing similar symptoms,” Bell said.

Bell said the incident was upgraded to a hazmat situation, and an isolation area was set up to evaluate people with symptoms.

Nobody was sent to the hospital, but about 25 people were checked, Bell said.

The store was evacuated and closed down, Bell said.

Fire and other crews evaluated the area and isolated the location of the irritant, but were unable to identify it.

After the area was ventilated, the scene was turned over to the Walmart staff.

Walmart will reopen at their discretion, but were advised by fire officials to wait until Friday morning.