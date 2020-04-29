Irrfan Khan: Slumdog Millionaire and Life Of Pi actor dies aged 53

Irrfan Khan, who starred in films including Slumdog Millionaire and Life Of Pi, has died of cancer aged 53.

He was among the first Indian actors to make a consistent mark in western cinema - and was also known to international audiences for his role in Jurassic World.

In a statement, the Bollywood star's family called him "a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen".

Scroll to continue with content Ad

They said: "Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him.

"After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it.

"Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own.

"We all pray and hope that he is at peace."

They also recalled a quote from a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 after being diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour that said: "As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it."

Khan was initially treated in a London hospital before returning to India in September last year but passed away in Mumbai on Wednesday morning with a colon infection.

He made his screen debut in the Academy Award-nominated 1988 drama "Salaam Bombay!," a tale of Mumbai city's street children.

In a career spanning more than 30 years, he went on to work with directors like Mira Nair, Wes Anderson and Ang Lee.

Khan's last Bollywood movie, Angrezi Medium, a sequel to one of his biggest hits, Hindi Medium, was released just before India went into lockdown last month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

He is survived by his wife, television writer and producer Sutapa Sikdar, and sons, Babil and Ayan.