Irrfan Khan Dies: ‘Life Of Pi’, ‘The Lunchbox’ & ‘Jurassic World’ Star Was 53
Actor Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 53 after being admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday, where was under observation for a colon infection.
The actor in 2018 had announced that he’d been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.
