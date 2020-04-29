Irrfan Khan Dies: ‘Life Of Pi’, ‘The Lunchbox’ & ‘Jurassic World’ Star Was 53

Click here to read the full article.

Actor Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 53 after being admitted to a Mumbai hospital on Tuesday, where was under observation for a colon infection.

The actor in 2018 had announced that he’d been diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour.

