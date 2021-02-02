Irrespective of ethnic and socio-cultural background, human sleep is synchronised with the lunar cycle.

The Canadian Press

DALLAS — Devin Booker hit a 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds left in his first game since Jan. 22 and the Phoenix Suns rallied past the Dallas Mavericks for the second straight game, winning 109-108 on Monday night. The Suns trailed by 11 in the second half before winning their third straight, including a 111-105 victory at Dallas on Saturday when they trailed by 15 in the third quarter. The Mavericks dropped their sixth straight, their ninth 11 games and their fourth straight defeat at home. Luka Doncic missed a 27-foot shot at the buzzer. Booker took a pass on the winning basket from Chris Paul, who finished with a season-high 34 points to go with nine rebounds and nine assists. Deandre Ayton had 10 points and 17 rebounds. Doncic led the Mavericks with 25 points. Josh Richardson scored a season-high 24 points and Kristaps Porzingis added 19, 14 in the second half. BUCKS 134, TRAIL BLAZERS 106 MILWAUKEE (AP) — Jrue Holiday scored 22 points, Bobby Portis added 21 and Milwaukee snapped a two-game skid by trouncing Portland. Holiday shot 10 of 14 and had seven rebounds and six assists. Portis shot 9 of 13 and had eight rebounds. Nassir Little led the Blazers with 30 points – 2 1/2 times the second-year pro’s previous career high of 12. HORNETS 129, HEAT 121, OT MIAMI (AP) — Malik Monk came off the bench to score 36 points and make nine 3-pointers, Devonte’ Graham added 24 points and Charlotte rallied from a 10-point deficit in the final 2:47 of regulation to beat Miami in overtime. Monk sent the Hornets to OT by making a 3-pointer with 16.6 seconds left. Cody Zeller had 19 points and 12 rebounds, Gordon Hayward scored 19 and LaMelo Ball finished with 14 points and seven assists for Charlotte in his first start. Jimmy Butler scored 25 points and Bam Adebayo added 23 for Miami, which got 19 from Max Strus. Duncan Robinson had 16, while Tyler Herro and Kelly Olynyk each scored 11 for Miami. LAKERS 107, HAWKS 99 ATLANTA (AP) — Anthony Davis scored 25 points and LeBron James dominated down the stretch as Los Angeles closed out a nearly two-week trip with a victory over Atlanta. The Lakers took control with a 16-0 run bookended around the end of the third quarter and the beginning of the fourth. James finished with 21 points after managing only nine through the first three quarters. Trae Young led the Hawks with 25 points and 16 assists. ROCKETS 136, THUNDER 106 OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Eric Gordon scored 25 points and Houston hit an NBA record-tying 11 3-pointers in a 48-point first quarter, cruising past Oklahoma City. John Wall scored the first eight points for the Rockets and finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Christian Wood also scored 18 and added 11 rebounds in Houston’s sixth straight victory. Gordon, Wood and Victor Oladipo all had 10 points in the first 12 minutes and the Rockets led by as many as 26 in the first half. The Rockets were 11 for 14 from beyond the arc in the opening quarter. They finished 28 for 52 (53.8%) from 3. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points for the Thunder. GRIZZLIES 133, SPURS 102 SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Gorgui Dieng scored 19 points, Brandon Clarke had 18 and Memphis routed San Antonio to extend its winning streak to seven games. Kyle Anderson and De’Anthony Melton added 17 points each and Ja Morant had 13 points and eight assists as Memphis won its second straight game after a 12-day layoff due to the league’s health and safety protocols. Keldon Johnson had 25 points and 11 rebounds for San Antonio, which has dropped two straight after winning its previous three. The Spurs pulled their starters and key reserves midway through the fourth quarter with the Grizzlies up 111-90. Memphis had nine players score in double figures as it completed a two-game sweep at San Antonio. After shooting 56% from the field in Saturday’s 129-112 victory, Memphis matched that percentage Monday and also shot 50% on 3-pointers. KINGS 118, PELICANS 109 NEW ORLEANS (AP) — De’Aaron Fox scored 38 points, including 17 straight Sacramento points during the final seven minutes, and the Kings erased a 10-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat New Orleans. Harrison Barnes scored 24 points and Richaun Holmes had 17 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks for the Kings, who won for the fourth time in five games. Fox wound up outscoring New Orleans by himself in the fourth quarter, 17-15, highlighting his outburst with ball fakes on penetrating drives that left defenders flat-footed before he finished fluidly at the rim. Holmes played a role in that, blocking shots by Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart during the pivotal final period. Ingram scored 20 for New Orleans, which has dropped two straight. Hart and Zion Williamson each scored 17. Hart also grabbed 13 rebounds. CAVALIERS 100, TIMBERWOLVES 98 CLEVELAND (AP) — Collin Sexton scored 26 points and Jarrett Allen had 23 points and 18 rebounds, leading Cleveland over Minnesota for a split of their home-and-home series. Darius Garland had 19 points and 11 assists for the Cavaliers, who had lost four of their last five games, including a 109-104 decision at Minnesota one night earlier. Allen blocked five shots in his initial start since being acquired from Brooklyn on Jan. 14. D’Angelo Russell scored 18 points and No. 1 overall draft pick Anthony Edwards had 13 points in his third NBA start for the Timberwolves. Minnesota dropped its eighth straight on the road and is 2-8 overall since Jan. 13. BULLS 110, KNICKS 102 CHICAGO (AP) — Lauri Markkanen scored 30 points, Zach LaVine added 17 of his 21 in the second half and Chicago beat New York. Markkanen delivered another blistering performance coming off a season-high, 31-point outing. The 7-footer from Finland made six 3-pointers. LaVine hit a 3 and two free throws during a game-ending 10-2 run. Coby White scored 13, including a tiebreaking 3. Thaddeus Young added 13 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. The Bulls bounced back from a gut-wrenching loss to Portland on Saturday, when the Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard delivered a buzzer-beating, fadeaway 3. Chicago won for just the third time in nine home games this season. Julius Randle had 23 points and Alec Burks scored 18 for New York. Rookie Immanuel Quickley added 16 points but the Knicks lost for the fifth time in six games.