'Irreplaceable' Grandfather of 3 Dies After Being Crushed by Cinder Block Wall at Calif. Work Site

Three workers became trapped underneath the 6-foot wall on Wednesday after it broke into multiple sections and fell, LAFD Captain Erik Scott said

GoFundMe Javier Calderon

An “irreplaceable” grandfather of three died earlier this week after a wall fell on top of him at a construction site in California.

Three construction workers became trapped underneath a 6-foot tall cinder block wall in Pacoima on Wednesday after the wall broke into multiple sections and collapsed on them, Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Captain Erik Scott said in a statement.

The LAFD said the wall came down just after 8:45 a.m. local time on the 10500 block of North Glenoaks Boulevard. "Two workers were able to escape," authorities wrote in a press release. "Unfortunately, one was left trapped under the rubble."

Two men, 42 and 45, were transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, Scott said. The third worker, a 49-year-old man, did not survive.

Family members have identified the victim as Javier Calderon, who was described on GoFundMe as “a loving husband, a wonderful father to five daughters, and an irreplaceable grandfather to 3 grandkids.”

"It was all shocking news to hear he had passed, not only to family but friends and loved ones," wrote daughter Monica Calderon.

"He left behind 2 daughters and a wife that still depended on him, and expected him to arrive home for dinner," the organizer wrote, adding that he had also "promised his granddaughter to roast marshmallows on Friday night, as that was usually the start of a sleepover at their grandparent’s house for the weekend."



Firefighters who responded to the scene said that the workers were digging a long footing alongside the wall that collapsed, according to Scott.

Crews used sledgehammers and jackhammers to chip away at the wall before it was lifted off the victim, who was later pronounced dead at the scene, the captain added.

In a message on the GoFundMe page, his daughter claimed that the job site was in violation of safety regulations, leaving workers at risk. “This accident should have not happened,” Monica wrote.

An investigation by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health is ongoing.



