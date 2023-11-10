Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 9, 2023

At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Q3 2023 Investor Update Conference Call. I would now like to turn our call over to Matt Roche, Director of Investor Relations.

Matt Roache: Thank you, Aaron. Good morning and thanks for joining us for our third quarter 2023 investor update. Our press release issued this morning found on our website. Today's call and accompanying slides include forward-looking statements. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially.

During today's call, Tom McCourt, our Chief Executive Officer will begin with a brief overview. Mike Shetzline our Chief Medical Officer will discuss our pipeline; and Sravan Emany our Chief Financial Officer provide a commercial update and review our financial results and guidance.

Tom McCourt: Thanks, Matt, and good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us today. As we approach the end of the year, and look back on the progress we've made across our strategic priorities, we are pleased with the strides taken towards realizing our vision to become the leading GI health care company in the industry. As you come to expect from us over the years, we continue to maximize LINZESS by driving robust demand growth and expanding its clinical utility, while generating strong cash flows. We are on track to deliver on our LINZESS net sales guidance of growth between 6% and 8% this year, and remain encouraged about the future growth potential of LINZESS based on its continued strong performance in the third quarter.

But importantly this year, we have also strengthened and progressed our GI portfolio in areas of high unmet need. Earlier this year, we acquired VectivBio, including its lead investigational asset appraised in development for the treatment of short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure, which we believe has the potential to achieve $1 billion in peak net sales and extend the growth horizon for our company into the 2030s. We couldn't be more excited about the potential for apraglutide and just a few weeks ago at the United European Gastronterology Week we presented positive final 52-week data from the Phase 2 STARS Nutrition study in short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure and colon in continuity which were featured during a late-breaker oral presentation.

We believe these data highlight the potential for apraglutide to be the best-in-class GLP-2 analog for the whole spectrum of patients in short bowel syndrome test failure, including those with colon in-continuity and reinforces our high conviction for the STAR clinical program. In addition, we're also excited about the progress of CNP-104, a potentially Disease-Modifying Therapy for the treatment of Primary Biliary Cholangitis or PBC. The design of the CNP-104 program and the structure of the License and Option Agreement with core pharmaceuticals are examples of our disciplined approach to building and progressing our development portfolio. The sound scientific rationale for CNP-104 and the specificity of the target the PDC-E2 antigen provided an opportunity to review the early effect on T-cell response.

This assessment showed evidence of T-cell responses in patients treated with CNP-104 which is very encouraging. Together, these positive developments across our pipeline reinforce our confidence, in the tremendous opportunity we have in front of us with multiple programs that have the potential to improve standard of care and improve quality of life for patients managing GI diseases. And we also have key upcoming data that will help clarify our path forward. Our commitment and optimism to develop and advance innovative GI assets is as strong as it's ever been. We believe the positive momentum across our GI pipeline, programs combined with the continued strong performance of LINZESS, uniquely positions us on our mission to be the leader in GI.

We're looking forward to a strong finish in 2023 and are very excited about the key catalysts ahead in 2024, which we believe, will Propel Ironwood's growth and ability to create value for patients and shareholders for the years to come. I would now like to turn it over to Mike, who will review our pipeline in more detail. Mike?

Mike Shetzline: Thanks Tom and good morning everyone. I'm delighted to provide an update on our pipeline programs, starting with our progress has in Short Bowel Syndrome with Intestinal Failure or SBS-IF on Slide 8. Short Bowel Syndrome with Intestinal Failure results from severe organ failure, due to reduction in intestinal function below the minimum necessary for normal nutrient and fluid absorption, leading to dependence on lifelong parenteral support or intravenous administration of fluid and nutrients to maintain health growth and survival, SBS-IF is associated with increased mortality, significant morbidity high economic burden and reduced quality of life. On Slide 8 we highlight two distinct patient populations within SBS-IF, that have different metabolic needs.

They are stoma and Colon-In-Continuity often referred to as CIC. Patients with stoma often have a higher degree of fluid loss and dehydration, than those with Colon-In-Continuity, since the lack of colon, makes sufficient fluid re-absorption more challenging. These patients are often dependent on lifelong parenteral support and may require parenteral sport infusions for up to 10 to 15 hours a day for seven days a week. Patients with Colon-In-Continuity typically require more nutritional support than absolute fluid volume. Colon-In-Continuity patients due to the presence of a functional colon may have a better opportunity to achieve enteral autonomy which is the elimination of parenteral support altogether. SBS-IF patients with CIC represent greater than 50% of the SBS-IF market and our distinct patient population currently underserved by available treatments.

Now to Slide 9. As Tom mentioned, we're excited about the positive final 52-week data from the open-label Phase 2 STARS Nutrition Study. STARS Nutrition is the first ever dedicated study designed to evaluate the clinical benefit of a GLP and BL2 analog specifically in short bowl syndrome with intestinal failure with Colon-in-continuity. As you can see on Slide 10, Parenteral Sport volume reduction reached a statistically significant 40% at week 24 and the effect was maintained with a 52% volume reduction at week 52. And as shown on Slide 11 all patients were clinical responders defined as those achieving a parenteral support volume reduction of at least 20%. At week 52 seven of the nine patients, or 78% achieved at least one day of parenteral support.

At week 52 patients gained 2.1 days off for parenteral support per week compared to a main of 5.2 days per week at baseline. A significant improvement which allows patients more independents. Apraglutide goods have was found to be well tolerated with an acceptable safety profile. These data are a strong testament to the durability of the effect of apraglutide on improving intestinal absorption and reducing parenteral support dependency in CIC patients and reinforces our high conviction in the Phase 3 study. Moving to Slide 12. The STARS Phase 3 study is the largest GLP-2 trial ever conducted in SBS-IF with 164 patients and has been designed to evaluate efficacy in both stoma and colon-in-continuity patient population. The STARS Phase 3 study's primary endpoint which includes some in CIC patients is relative change from baseline in weekly parenteral score volume at week 24.

We believe apraglutide has the potential to improve the standard of care as the only once-weekly GLP-2 therapy for SBS-IF if successful and approved. We're looking forward to the top line data expected in March 2024 and we'll keep you updated as the study continues to advance. On Slide 13 is an expanded view of our portfolio. In addition to evaluating apraglutide for sure be syndrome with intestinal failure, we're also evaluating the asset as a potential treatment for patients with graft-versus-host disease or GvHD. Graft-versus-host disease is immunologically mediated and occurs in individuals undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant where donor immune cells react against the host recipient. The gastrointestinal tract is among the most common sites affected by GvHD and severe manifestations of GvHD or tend to poor prognosis in these patients.

Enrollment is completed and data is expected from this open-label Phase 2 study in the first quarter of 2024. Now the CNP-104 for the potential treatment of primary biliary cholangitis. PBC is a slowly progressive and debilitating rare disease driven by an autoimmune response to the PDC-E2 antigen in which autoreactive T cells destroy the bile ducts. The underlying root cause of the disease. This may result in profound fatigue and pruritus as well as other symptoms and not uncommonly can lead to irreversible damage and scarring and in the liver ultimately requiring liver transplant. As Tom mentioned given the strong science behind this clinical program we had the opportunity to assess peripheral T cells. We completed an early assessment which showed evidence of favorable T cell responses in patients treated with CNP-104 supporting the mechanistic rationale for this asset which we believe could potentially impact disease progression in PBC.

We're encouraged by the T cell response and we expect top line data results in the third quarter of 2024. As a reminder the primary endpoint in Phase 2 study includes safety tolerability plus change in affluent phosphates. We're excited about CNP-104 because it is truly precision medicine and it introduces a potentially new game-changing therapy for PBC patients as there are no therapies on the market that address the root cause of this progressive liver disease. Moving on to IW-3300, a wholly-owned Ironwood asset for the potential treatment of interstitial cystitis and bladder pain syndrome. There's a significant unmet need in this area. As this condition affects millions of Americans yet there are very few treatment options currently on the market or in development.

We're currently executing a proof-of-concept Phase 2 study which is progressing. We're excited about this program as it is the first time the cross talk hypothesis will be tested in humans and we're proud to be at the forefront of clinical development in this area. Over the past couple of years, we've evolved Ironwood into a leading GI company with a robust pipeline that addresses serious, organic GI diseases with high unmet patient need. We're looking forward to an exciting and potentially transformational year for Ironwood with several catalysts in 2024, highlighted by the top line data from the STARS Phase 3 study in March in short bowel syndrome with intestinal failure and top line data from the ongoing Phase 2 study in CNP-104 in the third quarter of 2024.

With that, I'll turn it over to Sravan to review LINZESS's performance.

Sravan Emany: Thanks Mike, and good morning, everyone. I'll begin on slide 15. In the third quarter, LINZESS delivered another quarter of impressive volume growth increasing 8% versus the third quarter of 2022. New-to-brand prescriptions were strong once again, growing 16% year-over-year, reinforcing that patients and healthcare professionals continue to choose LINZESS in a growing market. We believe there is a significant opportunity to reach appropriate new patients, drive additional prescription demand growth, including the roughly six million children and adolescence ages six to 17, who suffer from functional constipation. Since the June FDA approval in this pediatric population we have been promoting LINZESS pediatric gastroenterologists in specific geographies and we'll continue to assess future promotional expansion based on market response from these efforts and we have received great feedback so far.

Additionally, at the recent North American Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology & Nutrition Annual Meeting, we met with a number of healthcare professionals. We're excited by the ability to prescribe LINZESS to help this pediatric patient age group which is very encouraging. We look forward to providing updates as we continue to gain more insights into this opportunity which will help inform the investment level and net sales potential in 2024. Next, I'll provide a brief update on the VectivBio transaction. The integration of Ironwood and VectivBio business operations is ongoing and progressing as planned. As we continue to integrate, we remain focused on ensuring business continuity learning from our new colleagues and progressing apraglutide expeditiously.

As a reminder, third quarter financial results, notably operating expense and cash flows, include the first full quarter impact from the VectivBio acquisition. We also continue to take the necessary steps to effect the squeeze-out merger under Swiss law to acquire the remaining 2% of outstanding VectivBio shares. We expect this process to be completed by the end of this year and we will provide additional updates once this process is completed. Next, I'll provide additional details on our third quarter financial performance starting with LINZESS. As shown on slide 16 US net sales were $279 million, an increase of 7% year-over-year driven by strong LINZESS prescription demand growth of 8% versus the prior year quarter in line with our full year guidance.

Commercial margins 72% compared to 74% in the third quarter of 2022. Ironwood revenues were $114 million, driven primarily by US LINZESS collaboration revenues of $110 million. Ironwood recorded $18 million of income tax expense in the third quarter, the majority of which was non-cash. In addition, Ironwood recorded $10 million in interest expense and other financing costs and generated $2 million in interest investment income. GAAP net income was $14 million and adjusted EBITDA was $49 million. In the third quarter, we generated approximately $33 million in cash flow from operations and ended the third quarter with $110 million in cash and cash equivalents. After repaying $75 million of the outstanding principal balance on our revolving credit facility in cash.

As of the end of September, the outstanding drawn balance on the revolver was $325 million. Moving forward, we continue to maintain our focus on generating profits and meaningful cash flows. We will prioritize investments to maximize the value of LINZESS, progress our development portfolio and manage our capital structure through debt paydown while maintaining the flexibility to evaluate additional opportunities for capital deployment. Next, I'll review our 2023 guidance on slide 17. We are reiterating our full year 2023 financial guidance as we remain confident in the continued strength of LINZESS. We continue to expect LINZESS US net sales growth of between 6% and 8%. Ironwood revenue between $435 million to $450 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of approximately $900 million, which includes a onetime charge of approximately $1.1 billion from the acquisition of VectivBio.

Excluding the impact of the onetime charge, adjusted EBITDA is an approximate representation of operating cash flows. To wrap up, we are pleased with our third quarter results and we are looking forward to a strong finish to the year. We are well-positioned for continued growth and remain focused on maximizing LINZESS, strengthening and progressing our innovative GI portfolio and delivering sustained profits and generating cash flow. We are excited about continued strong LINZESS performance and the key pipeline catalysts ahead of us, which we believe will help launch Ironwood's next phase of growth. I want to close by thanking all of our employees, patients, caregivers and advocates for their shared dedication to advancing and supporting therapies for GI disorders.

Operator, let me now open up the line for questions.

