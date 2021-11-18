IronRidge Resources Limited Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 18, 2021 / IronRidge Resources Limited (AIM:IRR, "IronRidge" or the "Company") confirms that all resolutions put to shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting, held earlier today in Sydney, Australia were passed by a show of hands.

A further update will be made by the Company in respect of the timing of the change of name from IronRidge Resources Limited and to Atlantic Lithium Limited and change of TIDM from "IRR" to "ALL" once approval has been received from the Australian Securities and Investments Commission which is expected in the coming days.

A breakdown of proxy votes tendered for the meeting is set out below:

Votes for (1) % (2) Votes against % (2) Abstain (3) Ordinary Business 1. Reduction of Capital and In-specie Distribution 283,601,724 98.98% 50,352 0.02% 6,000 2. Election of Christelle van der Merwe as a Director 283,601,724 98.98% 50,352 0.02% 6,000 3. Re-election of Neil Herbert as a Director 283,601,724 98.98% 50,352 0.02% 6,000 4. Re-election of Geoffrey Stuart Crow as a Director 283,601,724 98.98% 50,352 0.02% 6,000 5. Authority to issue shares for Cash 283,601,724 98.98% 50,352 0.02% 6,000 6. Authority to Issue Shares for Non-Cash Consideration Purposes 283,601,724 98.98% 50,352 0.02% 6,000 Special Business 7. Change of Name to Atlantic Lithium Limited 283,601,724 98.98% 50,352 0.02% 6,000

Notes:

(1) Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.

(2) As a percentage of the aggregate of votes "for" plus votes "against".

(3) An abstention is not counted towards the votes cast "for" or "against" a resolution.

By order of the Board

Amanda Harsas

Company Secretary

Commenting, Vincent Mascolo, Chief Executive Officer of IronRidge, said:

"I am delighted to report the strong support from our shareholders for the resolutions put forward at the AGM held earlier today. The Company's name change to Atlantic Lithium, which will take effect in the coming days, is a reflection of our new strategy on lithium, with the development of our Ewoyaa Project in Ghana our key focus. This coincides with the demerger of our gold assets into a new entity, Ricca Resources, to fully realise the value of our Cape Coast Lithium Portfolio within the Atlantic structure.

Story continues

"Additionally, shareholders will benefit from the approved demerger of our highly prospective gold projects throughout Cote d'Ivoire and Chad into the separate entity called Ricca Resources. Shareholders and investors are reminded, if you wish to partake in the Ricca Resources gold demerger, to avoid disappointment ensure you are on the IronRidge register on Friday 19 November 2021.

"I would like to thank our loyal shareholders for their continued support, and I look forward to giving further updates on Atlantic Lithium in due course."

For any further information, please contact:

IronRidge Resources Limited Vincent Mascolo (Chief Executive Officer) Amanda Harsas (Company Secretary) www.ironridgeresources.com.au Tel: +61 2 8072 0640 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP Nominated Adviser Jeff Keating Charlie Bouverat Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Canaccord Genuity Limited Joint Company Broker Raj Khatri James Asensio Harry Rees Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500 Liberum Capital Limited Joint Company Broker Scott Matheson Edward Thomas Kane Collings Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 SI Capital Limited Joint Company Broker Nick Emerson Jon Levinson Tel: +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Tel: +44 (0) 207 871 4038 Yellow Jersey PR Limited Henry Wilkinson Dominic Barretto Matthew McHale Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Notes to Editors:

About IronRidge

www.ironridgeresources.com.au

IronRidge Resources is an AIM-listed, Africa focused minerals exploration company with a significant lithium pegmatite discovery in Ghana, extensive gold portfolios in Côte d'Ivoire and a potential new gold province discovery in Chad. As announced on 1 June 2021, IronRidge intends to demerge its suite of gold assets into a separate listed entity. As announced on 31 August 2021, Piedmont Lithium to fully fund the Ewoyaa lithium project in Ghana.

Ghana

The Cape Coast Lithium portfolio covers some 684km2 and includes the newly discovered Ewoyaa Lithium Project with a maiden Mineral Resource estimate of 14.5Mt at 1.31% Li 2 O in the inferred and indicated category including 4.5Mt at 1.39% Li 2 O in the indicated category (reported in accordance with the JORC Code). The Company entered into earn-in arrangements with Obotan Minerals Limited, Merlink Resources Limited, Barari Developments Limited and Joy Transporters Limited of Ghana, West Africa, securing the first access rights to acquire the historical Egyasimanku Hill spodumene rich lithium deposit, estimated to be in the order of 1.48Mt at 1.67% Li 2 O and surrounding tenements. The tenure package is also prospective for tin, tantalum, niobium, caesium and gold, which occur as accessory minerals within the pegmatites and host formations.

Côte d'Ivoire

The Company entered into conditional earn-in arrangements in Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa; securing access rights to highly prospective gold mineralised structures and pegmatite occurrences covering a combined 3,982km2 and 774km2 area respectively. The projects are well located within access of an extensive bitumen road network and along strike from multi-million-ounce gold projects and mines. The Company's most advanced project is the Zaranou gold project which includes high-grade gold drilling intersections along 8km strike including 6m at 6.44g/t gold from 132m, 6m at 15.11g/t gold from 26m, 4m at 5.16g/t gold from 110m and 22m at 3.39g/t gold from 8m within a broader 47km long gold anomalous structure.

Chad

The Company's Tekton Minerals Pte Ltd of Singapore holds an extensive portfolio covering 746km2 of highly prospective gold and other mineral projects in Chad, Central Africa. IronRidge acquired 100% of Tekton including its projects and team to advance the Dorothe, Echbara, Am Ouchar, Nabagay and Kalaka licenses, which host multiple, large scale gold projects. Trenching results at Dorothe, including 84m at 1.66g/t Au (including 6m at 5.49g/t & 8m at 6.23g/t), 4m at 18.77g/t Au (including 2m at 36.2g/t), 32m at 2.02g/t Au (including 18m at 3.22g/t), 24m at 2.53g/t Au (including 6m at 4.1g/t (including 2m at 6.2g/t) and 2m at 6.14g/t), 14.12g/t Au over 4m, 34.1g/t over 2m and 63.2g/t over 1m, have defined significant gold mineralised quartz veining zones over a 3km by 1km area including the steep dipping 'Main Vein' and shallow dipping 'Sheeted Vein' zones.

Corporate

IronRidge made its AIM debut in February 2015, successfully securing strategic alliances with three international companies; Assore Limited of South Africa, Sumitomo Corporation of Japan and DGR Global Limited of Australia. Assore is a high-grade iron, chrome and manganese mining specialist. Sumitomo Corporation is a global resources, mining marketing and trading conglomerate. DGR Global is a project generation and exploration specialist.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: IronRidge Resources Limited





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/673560/IronRidge-Resources-Limited-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting



