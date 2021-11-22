IronRidge Resources Limited Announces Change of Company Name and TIDM

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / IronRidge Resources Limited (AIM:IRR), "IronRidge" or the "Company") confirms that further to the passing of the resolution at the AGM held by the Company on 18 November 2021, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission has approved the Company's change of name to Atlantic Lithium Limited.

From 8.00 a.m. today, Monday 22 November 2021 the Company will trade under the new name of Atlantic Lithium Limited with a new Tradable Instrument Display Mnemonic ("TIDM" or "Ticker") of 'ALL'.The Company's ISIN number and SEDOL will remain unchanged.

The Company's website can be found at www.atlanticlithium.com.au

The company's latest presentation can also be found at www.atlanticlithium.com.au/presentations

The change of name will not affect the rights of shareholders and all existing share certificates should be retained as they will remain valid; no new share certificates will be issued.

By order of the Board

Amanda Harsas

Company Secretary

For any further information, please contact:

IronRidge Resources Limited

Vincent Mascolo (Chief Executive Officer)

Amanda Harsas (Company Secretary)

www.ironridgeresources.com.au / www.atlanticlithium.com.au Tel: +61 2 8072 0640 SP Angel Corporate Finance LLP

Nominated Adviser

Jeff Keating

Charlie Bouverat Tel: +44 (0)20 3470 0470 Canaccord Genuity Limited

Joint Company Broker

Raj Khatri

James Asensio

Harry Rees Tel: +44 (0) 20 7523 4500 Liberum Capital Limited

Joint Company Broker

Scott Matheson

Edward Thomas

Kane Collings Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 SI Capital Limited

Joint Company Broker

Nick Emerson

Jon Levinson Tel: +44 (0) 1483 413 500

Tel: +44 (0) 207 871 4038 Yellow Jersey PR Limited

Henry Wilkinson

Dominic Barretto

Matthew McHale Tel: +44 (0)20 3004 9512

Notes to Editors:

About Atlantic Lithium

www.atlanticlithium.com.au

Atlantic Lithium (formerly "IronRidge Resources") is an AIM-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of projects in Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire through to production.

Story continues

The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium pegmatite discovery on track to become West Africa's first lithium producing mine. The project is fully funded to production under an agreement with Piedmont Lithium for US$102m and set to produce a premium lithium product. A robust Scoping Study indicates Life of Mine revenues exceeding US$1.5bn.

Atlantic holds a 560km2 & 774km2 tenure across Ghana and Côte d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licenses.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: IronRidge Resources Limited





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/674041/IronRidge-Resources-Limited-Announces-Change-of-Company-Name-and-TIDM



