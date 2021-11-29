The iRobot j7+ is at the lowest price we've ever seen for Cyber Monday 2021

Take home our favorite robot vacuum for the lowest price we've ever seen ahead of Cyber Monday 2021.

If you need to do some post-Thanksgiving cleanup around the house, Amazon has you covered with tons of killer Cyber Monday deals on top-tier vacuums, mops and Roombas. For instance, right now, you can pick up the iRobot Roomba j7+, which is the best robot vacuum we've tested, for the lowest price we've ever seen.

Today you can snag the self-emptying Roomba for just $649—$200.99 off the full $849.99 list price. This 24% price cut is one of the best robot vacuum deals we've seen this Cyber Monday 2021.

During the holidays, cleaning may be the last thing on your mind. Luckily, with the j7+, you can keep your floors in tip-top shape with minimal effort. In testing, the j7+ easily maneuvered around furniture and (yes) dog poop, picking up just as much dirt as a full-sized vacuum.

We think this smart vacuum is iRobot’s best Roomba yet. We found it to have excellent navigation and cleaning capabilities. Better still, the vacuum is easy to store and can be effortlessly connected with Alexa devices and the iRobot Genius app to monitor and schedule cleanings. "Out of all the robot vacuums on the market, the j7+'s test results showed us that it's flexible enough to accommodate almost anyone," writes Jonathan Chan, Reviewed's senior manager of lab operations.

If you're looking for a robot vacuum that does it all, the iRobot Roomba j7+ fills the bill. For a convenient cleaning solution, snag this top-rated robot vacuum right now—just act fast, stock is sure to sell fast!

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Cyber Monday 2021: iRobot j7+ is $200 off at Amazon