Irmo rolls to region title, crazy finishes highlight final day of regular season

Irmo took the suspense on who would win the Region 5-4A championship but the rest of the conference went down to final moments of the regular season Friday.

The Yellow Jackets dominated Lugoff-Elgin, 80-49, to win the title and homecourt advantage in the first three rounds of the 4A Lower State playoffs. Te’Andre Summons led the way with 21 points and Madden Collins had 20. Brandon Crawford blocked nine shots.

The rest of the three automatic bids weren’t decided until after the final buzzer. Ridge View rallied from 11 points down to defeat AC Flora, 50-46, to force a tie between the two teams for second.

AC Flora and Ridge View split the season series each winning by four points. The two teams also scored 93 points each in two games, forcing another tiebreaker which was total points allowed in region play. Flora allowed less points in region play and got the No. 2 seed. The Blazers are third and both teams will host a first-round game on Wednesday.

Westwood rallied from three points down in the final minute to defeat Richland Northeast, 57-56, and clinch the fourth spot in the region. TJ Bell had 20 points and Arden Conyers had 19.

Both teams finished 4-6 in region but the Redhawks swept the series.

The top four teams in the region automatically qualify for playoffs. RNE and Lugoff-Elgin can get one of the four at-large berths which will be decided on Saturday.

Other key results from Friday:

▪ Great Falls defeated CA Johnson, 62-52, to win the Region 3-A boys championship. CAJ will be No. 2 seed.

▪ Madison Mickens hit the go-ahead jumper with 20 seconds to help AC Flora girls past Ridge View, 53-50, and earn the second seed from Region 5-4A. RV finishes third.

▪ Chapin girls defeated White Knoll, 37-23, to win a tiebreaker game and earn the fourth seed in Region 4-5A.

Boys Scores

Ridge View 50, AC Flora 46

ACF: Wiley 5, Maxwell-Timms 2, Gray 3, Willard 8, Johnson 5, CP Parker 13, Jackson 5, Higgins 6. RV: Yale Davis 14, Perez 4, Corbett 8, Stephens 2, Jayden Pretty 17.

Story continues

Irmo 80, Lugoff-Elgin 49

I: Te’andre Summons 21, Madison Collins 18, Jonathan White 12, Crawford 6, McLaughlin 6, Brand 5, Mason Collins 4, Foster 2, Campbell 2, Albritton, Hopkins 2. LE: Damon Howey 12.

Blythewood 53, Spring Valley 50

B: B: Will Olden 14, TJ Lewis 13

Westwood 57, Richland Northeast 56

W: TJ Bell 20, Arden Conyers 19. RNE: Marques Smith 15, Cameron Copeland 15, Tillman 12.

Great Falls 62, CA Johnson 52

Cardinal Newman 68, Heathwood Hall 48

CN: Jordan Frazer 20, Russ White 16, Carter 8, Hart 7, Smith Jr. 7, Dessausure 3, Gillens 2, Rogers Jr. 2, Echevarria 2, Doctor 1. HH: JD Gardner 23, Frick 7, Claxton 3, Hunter 3, Noble 2, Bradley 2, Belk 2, Searfoss 2, Morris 2, Horton 2

Palmetto Christian 79, Northside Christian 58

NC: Dane Sundell 18, Sullie Crider 11. PCA: Seitz 14, Sorensen 13

Girls Scores

AC Flora 53, Ridge View 50

RV: Bailey 7, Hollins 3, Drakeford 7, Jenkins 8, Simone Johnson 10, Anasia Harvey 14. ACF: Trinity Delaney 15, Terrana Gray 17, Darby 2, McCray 3, Tamiira Delaney 12, Mickens 5,

Heathwood Hall 77, Cardinal Newman 16

HH: Lauren Jacobs 23, Sabreya Monsanto 17, Shamarie Hayes 14. Gore 7, Spriggs 6, Virginia Bowers 4. Frick 2, Laughlin 2, Cunningham 2. CN: Wilkinson 6, Laubacker 4, Allert 3, Tuorio 3

Westwood 58, Richland Northeast 15

W: Raven Johnson 13, Makiah Thompson 12, Jessica Woods 10, Miracle 7, Daniels 6, Brown 4, Pope 2, Chatman 2, Davis 3.

Chapin 37, White Knoll 23

Irmo 57, Lugoff-Elgin 26

I: Abby Livingston 19, Andrea Collins 13, Claire Howard 10. LE: Charles 9