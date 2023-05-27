Irmo firefighter dies fighting apartment fire in Columbia. Six other firefighters injured

One firefighter died and six others were injured Friday while battling a fire at Tropical Ridge Apartments off Stoneridge Drive, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department and Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.

Rutherford’s office identified the firefighter as James Muller, 25, of Columbia. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said Muller was an Irmo firefighter.

Five Columbia firefighters and one other Irmo firefighter were taken to area hospitals, the Columbia department reported on Twitter. Information about their conditions was not available.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The fire was reported about 4:15 p.m., and multiple people were rescued, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to our partners at Irmo Fire District and our many dedicated firefighters following this tragic day,” the Columbia-Richland Fire Department said on Twitter.

The department has said it is investigating the cause of the blaze with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, the Columbia Police Department and the South Carolina Division of Fire and Life Safety.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.