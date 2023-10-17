How do Irmo candidates plan to deal with downtown questions?

Voters in Irmo this November will decide not just who will lead the town but what the town itself might look like in the future.

Incumbent Mayor Bobby Walker is running for a second term against Town Councilman Bill Danielson. Meanwhile, five candidates are running for two at-large, town-wide seats on the town council. Councilman Erik Sickinger is the only incumbent running for re-election. His colleague Kelly Busch declined to run for another term. Danielson’s term on town council is not up until 2025.

Earlier this year, town leaders announced a planned $30 million investment into developing a multi-acre downtown district for the former railroad town that never developed a core business district. But property owners objected to the planned downtown development, leaving it unclear how or whether the town will move forward with its development plans.

Here’s what the candidates had to say in their own words.

Mayor of Irmo

Bill Danielson

Age: 67

Occupation: Self-employed/owner, Datapay SC Inc.

Education: B.S. in Business Administration, USC Aiken

Prior experience: I have been on the Irmo Town Council for almost four years now. Prior civic/governmental positions:, past commissioner of the Department of Disabilities and Special Needs (chairman), appointed by then-Gov. Nikki Haley. Past chairman of the boards of the Irmo Chamber of Commerce, the Glenforest School and the South Carolina Philharmonic.

Website: N/A

Why are you running?

As a sitting councilman for almost four years now (elected and re-elected) it has come to my attention the people of Irmo deserve a leader who cares about the entire community. A leader who treats everyone with the respect and dignity they deserve. I pledge to do that if I am lucky enough to be elected mayor of Irmo. We may not agree on all aspects, however, we can disagree with out animus and vengeful attacks. As mayor, I will work to unite all people in Irmo and work with my fellow council members as a team with common goals.

One of my focuses will be expanding our own Irmo Police Department led by Chief Bobby Dale and coordinating with Irmo Fire Chief Sonnefeld to provide all the tools they need to serve our community. Safety and security are my utmost concern. I will focus on our already stretched infrastructure by soliciting opinions and coordinating growth will all government entities. The list of agencies is endless and includes SCDOT, Council of Governments and Richland and Lexington Counties.

It is a time for change in Irmo. Fiscal responsibility and budgetary concerns will always be at the top of my list. A commonsense mayor is who I propose to be.

Should Irmo emphasize development of its downtown? If so, what should the town’s elected officials do?

The Town of Irmo has no downtown and there are no plans or discussions to have one. I will work with business owners to grow our small business base which will increase the town’s revenue stream. Getting the citizens to spend their money here in Irmo is a priority.

Barry Walker

Age: 62

Occupation: Mayor/executive chef

Education: B.S. in mathematics, University of Connecticut

Prior experience: Irmo Town Council since 2004

Website: barryawalker.com

Why are you running for election in Irmo?

To finish the major projects in the Irmo community that I and the council have started: widening Broad River Road, build a new town hall complex, get control of the road maintenance in town, encourage residents to get involved with local community events, continue to build relationships with county councils and area municipalities, continue to go after and get local and federal grants to supplement our annual budget, ensure that the town provides services to the residents with no town tax and zero debt.

Should Irmo emphasize development of its downtown? If so, what should the town’s elected officials do?

Irmo’s downtown will naturally develop with outside investors and town leadership respecting the landowners. The town leaders need to get buy-in on infrastructure development from landowners first, then introduce private developers to negotiate directly with stakeholders and not get the town acting as developers. We should have a strategic plan and encourage citizens to contribute work on the vision together.

Irmo Town Council

Jeff Allen

Age: 71

Occupation: Retired firefighter/police officer

Education: Some college, out-of-state/country

Prior experience: Several boards and committees; Okra Strut Commissioner; SC Children’s Trust Board of Directors

Website: N/A

Why are you running for election in Irmo?

I have served this community and built a strong reputation with our residents for over two decades. I would like to continue to serve this great town and help build a foundation for progress for the years ahead.

Should Irmo emphasize development of its downtown? If so, what should the town’s elected officials do?

Their previous approach has probably killed this project. The people in the town need to be involved completely from the very start of a project and that was not done here.

Phyllis Coleman

Age: 63

Occupation: IT project manager/entrepreneur - principal & CEO of Human Capital Logistics, LLC

Education: B.S., Northwestern University; Graduate Certificate, Columbia College

Prior experience: 5 years as neighborhood association president — Windemere Springs. Have participated as a volunteer in multiple presidential campaigns since I first registered to vote at 18.

Website: facebook.com/profile.php?id=61550623791120

Why are you running for election in Irmo?

I was initially motivated to run to represent those Irmo residents who are from the families who have been in Irmo for multiple generations and have been lost in the shuffle of Irmo’s rapid growth. But, as I have campaigned and met other Irmo residents, I realize there are many residents who don’t necessarily feel they have representation. I want to advocate for them, as well. Those with a louder voice are already being heard.

Should Irmo emphasize development of its downtown? If so, what should the town’s elected officials do?

Before we go to emphasizing a downtown, I think the Irmo Town Council needs to back up and get input and involvement from the community. It’s about balancing quality of life, business development and the assessment of how these two focuses can be nurtured with an eye on future impacts to this beautiful town. This requires thought and careful planning. Once the Irmo Town Council gives it residents an opportunity to weigh in on what ideas they have about the creation of a downtown, or any development, it can move forward with informed planning. The council is not there to rule the town but to serve and manage it. This takes open dialogue and cooperation.

George Frazier

No responses received

Gabriel Penfield

Age: 43

Occupation: Financial adviser

Education: College for financial planning

Prior experience: Carmel Commons and Springhaven HOAs

Website: gabrielpenfield.com

Why are you running?

I am running for town council because I am deeply committed to Irmo’s progress. Our community faces challenges, from infrastructure to education, and I see them as opportunities for meaningful change. As a long-time resident, I believe in our potential and the resilience of our community

.My campaign centers on transparency, fiscal responsibility, and community engagement. I will prioritize open communication, responsible financial management, and collaborative problem-solving. Irmo’s future is my focus, and I am dedicated to working diligently to enhance our town’s quality of life, prosperity, and overall well-being. Together, we can build a brighter future for Irmo.

Should Irmo emphasize development of its downtown? If so, what should the town’s elected officials do?

I believe that emphasizing the development of existing structures in lieu of creating a “new” downtown in Irmo is essential for the town’s growth and vitality. However, I do not think it is the role of the town’s elected officials to directly engage in land acquisition or construction. Instead, our responsibility is to create an environment that encourages and supports private investment in downtown development.

Erik Sickinger

Age: 41

Occupation: Software Account Executive, Gramicus Inc.

Education: Messiah College

Prior experience: 4 years on town council, served on the National League of Cities’ federal advocacy board

Website: erik-for-irmo-council.mailchimpsites.com

Why are you running?

The people have asked me to continue serving, and there’s still so much work to be done! I’m proud of my time helping any resident with their problems, and always willing to listen to all voices, if I agree or not!

Should Irmo emphasize development of its downtown? If so, what should the town’s elected officials do?

Irmo doesn’t have a downtown. The council’s focus should be on planning strategy and smart growth — not reliving the mistakes of the past. Town staff and council have other long-term goals which are more pressing: improving our infrastructure in coordination with the counties, Broad River widening, and supporting our fire and police to ensure they continue to be the best with the tools they need to keep residents safe.