New Iristel Service Stops Spam Phone Calls

TORONTO, June 16, 2020 /CNW/ - Iristel Inc., Canada's fastest-growing telecom services provider, is pleased to announce a first-of-its-kind service to help consumers eliminate annoying unwanted telemarketer and spam phone calls.

"We are dedicated to rooting out abuse on our telecom networks and taking corrective action, where possible, and lead the industry with innovative solutions for protecting Canadians," says Samer Bishay, Iristel President and CEO.

"We are the first Telco in Canada to specifically block an abuser from contacting a user when the abuser is using a service provided by Iristel," Mr. Bishay added.

The telecom industry around the world and regulators, including Canada's CRTC, are working collaboratively to combat this increasing spam problem with new solutions such as Stir/Shaken, which uses digital certificates to ensure a call is secure and not compromised, and "Do Not Call" lists.

Unfortunately, the exponential growth of phone numbers and the virtualization of global telecom networks has created a situation where nefarious organizations and individuals are slipping through and generating spam calls intended to create nuisance and, in some cases, much worse.

Iristel is taking corrective measures a step further with its anti-spam service that has been in the planning and testing stages for more than six months.

"We hear from exasperated and angry Canadians all the time about these annoying calls and that's why we've launched this new, easy-to-use, anti-spam website," Mr. Bishay says.

Here's how it works: to report unwanted calls, go to www.iristel.com/antispam. Simply report the number by filling out the form and we will investigate, take action, if appropriate, and report back on what we did.

Currently, Iristel enables more than 7 million phone numbers for thousands of telecom and technology companies around the world. It is likely that many Canadians are serviced everyday by a number that is provided by Iristel, either through an App or a traditional phone number.

Please note, Iristel is only able to block numbers that are registered to Iristel. There are many other providers of wholesale numbers in Canada. If the number is registered to another carrier, we will not be able to block it.

"Our anti-spam service is another tool in stamping out annoying calls," Mr. Bishay says. "Will it end the problem? Likely not, but it's the latest example of Iristel's 20-plus years of experience in offering Canadians innovative, useful services at affordable prices."

About Iristel

Iristel is Canada's fastest-growing carrier providing innovative communication services, including cybersecurity, that are changing how consumers and businesses communicate. Founded in 1999, Markham-based Iristel operates Canada's largest facilities-based local voice network extending Coast-to-Coast-to-Coast. It also owns Ice Wireless, an LTE-A carrier with operations in Canada's northern territories and Quebec. Iristel also owns brands such as Sugar Mobile, an Over-the-Top (OTT) app where phone calls and text messages can be transmitted through data, and TDE, a company that offers sale, rental and repair services of telecommunication equipment in Eastern Quebec and Northern New Brunswick.

