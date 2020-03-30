Irisity AB (publ)'s (STO:IRIS) Path To Profitability

Irisity AB (publ)'s (STO:IRIS): Irisity AB (publ) provides camera surveillance solutions. The kr200m market-cap company announced a latest loss of -kr17.7m on 31 December 2019 for its most recent financial year result. Many investors are wondering the rate at which IRIS will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” Below I will provide a high-level summary of the industry analysts’ expectations for IRIS.

See our latest analysis for Irisity

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Expectation from Commercial Services analysts is IRIS is on the verge of breakeven. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2020, before turning a profit of kr1.0m in 2021. So, IRIS is predicted to breakeven approximately a couple of months from now! What rate will IRIS have to grow year-on-year in order to breakeven on this date? Using a line of best fit, I calculated an average annual growth rate of 123%, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

OM:IRIS Past and Future Earnings March 30th 2020

Underlying developments driving IRIS’s growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, however, take into account that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing I’d like to point out is that IRIS has no debt on its balance sheet, which is quite unusual for a cash-burning loss-making, growth company, which typically has high debt relative to its equity. IRIS currently operates purely off its shareholder funding and has no debt obligation, reducing concerns around repayments and making it a less risky investment.

Next Steps:

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on IRIS, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at IRIS’s company page on Simply Wall St. I’ve also put together a list of pertinent factors you should look at:

Historical Track Record: What has IRIS's performance been like over the past? Go into more detail in the past track record analysis and take a look at the free visual representations of our analysis for more clarity. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Irisity’s board and the CEO’s back ground. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.