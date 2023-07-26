Sinéad O'Connor: Irish singer dies aged 56

O'Connor was best known for her single Nothing Compares 2 U

Irish singer and activist Sinéad O'Connor has died at the age of 56.

In a statement, the singer's family said: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad.

"Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

She was best known for her single Nothing Compares 2 U, released in 1990, which went on to hit number one around the world.

Taoiseach (Irish PM) Leo Varadkar paid tribute to her, saying her music "was loved around the world and her talent was unmatched and beyond compare".

The singer, who was outspoken in her social and political views, brought out 10 studio albums in all.

Her first album The Lion and the Cobra came out in 1987, entering the top 40 in the UK and US.

Her follow up I Do Not Want What I Haven't Got, which included Nothing Compares 2 U, was a number one hit.

The Dublin singer's 17-year-old son Shane died last year, days after he was reported missing.

Writing on social media following his death, she said he had "decided to end his earthly struggle" and requested "no-one follows his example".

Converting to Islam in 2018, changing her name to Shuhada', but continued to perform under her birth name.

In 1992, one of the most notable events of her career took place when she ripped up a picture of Pope John Paul II on the US TV show Saturday Night Live, where she was the invited performer.

Following an acapella performance of Bob Marley's War, she looked at the camera and said "fight the real enemy", a protest against the Catholic Church.

The incident resulted in her being banned for life by broadcaster NBC and protests against her in the US.

"I'm not sorry I did it. It was brilliant," she said in an interview with the New York Times in 2021.

Journalist Caitlin Moran said O'Connor was "decades before her time"

Social media was flooded with tributes to the singer after her death was announced on Wednesday evening.

Irish comedian Dara O'Briain said of her death: "That's just very sad news. Poor thing. I hope she realised how much love there was for her."

Musician Tim Burgess of the Charlatans said: "Sinead was the true embodiment of a punk spirit. She did not compromise and that made her life more of a struggle. Hoping that she has found peace."

Journalist Caitlin Moran posted: "She was decades before her time, and fearless. Rest in power, queen."

Irish film director Mark Cousins added: "Sinead O'Connor was our Irish wild side. Such a big part of our imagined lives."