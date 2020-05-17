Irish racing return explained: Guineas dates, jockey allowances, declarations and more

Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Sizing john with trainer Jessica Harrington (left) and groom Ashley Hussey - PA Wire

Irish racing has been given the go-ahead by its government to resume on June 8th, and the sport is not planning to hang around.

The Curragh will host the Tattersalls Irish 1,000 and 2,000 Guineas on Friday June 12th and Saturday June 13th.

The first meeting back will be at Naas on Monday June 8th with the Guineas due to be run just a week after the Newmarket counterparts. British racing resumes on June 1st.

Jumping action is set to resume at Limerick on June 22nd, which is roughly a week ahead of Britain where, since last season was truncated, the new season is set to go again from July 1st.

The Irish Derby, traditionally a play-off between the winners of the Derby and French Derby (Prix du Jockey-Club) will retain its original position in the calendar on June 27th meaning, for once, it is run before either the Epsom and Chantilly Classics. These are both scheduled for the first weekend in July.

International participation will be restricted to Irish Group Ones and Twos for June but, at the moment, anyone travelling over with a horse from England or France will be expected to comply with Irish government protocols and spend 14 days in isolation before being let loose in Ireland.

One suspects that will put the kibosh on too many British and French runners because trainers from those countries might regard sending a horse over for the Irish Guineas as too much faff, particular in the case of a jockey, although it is believed to be small print which HRI is discussing with its government.

No one over the age of 70 will be allowed to go at the moment either which means four of Ireland’s most prominent trainers Jessica Harrington, Dermot Weld, Jim Bolger and Kevin Prendergast will not be able to attend in person initially.

In order to help health screening Irish racing will also move over to 48 hour declarations, for the first three weeks racing will be restricted to central racecourses with good stable capacity and, although apprentices will not be able to ride for the first fortnight, because saunas will be closed all jockeys will get some leeway on their weight with a 2lb concession across the board.

“There are a lot of new protocols to get used to,” said Fozzy Stack who has 70 horses ready to run. “But at least we’re going to be back racing and we’ll be able to get a bit of trade going. I guess getting into races might be hard at the start with everyone wanting a run and it might be a bit tricky going back and forth across the Irish Sea but the headline is that we’re back.”