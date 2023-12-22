Irish Premiership: Linfield win to ensure they stay top for Christmas with Larne also winning

Two quickfire second-half goals gave Linfield a 2-1 home win over Coleraine to ensure they remain top of the Irish Premiership table for Christmas.

Euan East broke the deadlock for the Blues and youngster Rhys Annett added a second, with Andrew Mitchell grabbing a late consolation for the visitors.

Second-placed Larne stay one point behind Linfield as a Joe Thomson goal gave them a 1-0 win over Loughgall.

Carrick Rangers beat bottom side Newry City 1-0 thanks to a Joe Crowe strike.

There are three more Irish Premiership matches to be played on Saturday, with Cliftonville hosting Ballymena United, Glentoran travelling to Dungannon Swifts and Glenavon at home to Crusaders.

It was two goals in five second half minutes that won the match at Windsor Park at Linfield after a tight first half.

Scoreless at the break, the Blues upped the tempo on the restart and were rewarded for their efforts shortly after the hour.

First, East timed his run to perfection to glance Matthew Clarke's in-swinging corner past a helpless Gareth Deane in the 65th minute.

Five minutes it was 2-0, with Linfield skipper Clarke getting his second assist of the night as his corner from the far side fell at the feet of Annett who had the simplest of tasks to tap home from close range.

Second-half substitute Mitchell made it a nervy ending for the hosts when he bundled home Jamie Glackin's free-kick with four minutes remaining, but the Blues held on for a ninth home win of the season.

Larne edge Loughgall thanks to Thomson goal

Larne scraped past Loughgall at Inver Park in a game in which they had more than enough chances to make the game more comfortable.

They took the lead just after the quarter-hour mark through Joe Thomson's 12th goal of the season in all competitions, with the midfielder drilling an effort past Berraat Turker from 12 yards from Andy Ryan's cut-back.

It was a costly first half for manager Tiernan Lynch, though, as he lost both Sean Graham and Levi Ives to injury.

Larne continued to have the bulk of possession and chances in the second half but could not convert them into more goals.

It was the Inver Reds' third league win in a row and keeps them within a point of leaders Linfield.

Carrick edge bottom side Newry

At the Newry Showgrounds, a 60th-minute goal from Joe Crowe - his first of the season - gave Carrick a 1-0 victory over bottom side City.

The home side's best chance of the opening 45 minutes was when John McGovern found space inside the box, but he couldn't control the danger, with the Carrick defence blocking both his tame efforts.

Stuart King's men broke the deadlock on the hour mark. Curtis Allen showed some neat footwork before crossing to Steven Gordon, who passed to Nedas Maciulaitis on the left wing. His delivery across the box was fired into the left-hand corner by Crowe.

It was nearly 2-0 minutes later when Gordon leapt highest to connect with David Cushley's looping corner, but his header was just off target.

After that, Newry City pushed for an equaliser and came close when Thomas Lockhart's free-kick from the edge of the box curled past the wall, with Glendinning saving the goal-bound effort to the frustration of the home fans.

There was drama in additional time as Carrick substitute Emmett McGuckin was shown a straight red card after an off-the-ball incident.