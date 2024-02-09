Irish Premiership: Drug testing to be introduced in NI's top flights later this year

Glentoran manager Warren Feeney says he is "delighted" anti-doping measures will be introduced

The introduction of drug testing will "elevate the credibility" of the Irish Premiership and Women's Premiership in Northern Ireland, said Irish FA chief operating officer Graham Fitzgerald.

Anti-doping measures are set to be rolled out in both top flights in 2024.

The introduction of doping control is joint-funded by the Irish FA and Northern Ireland Football League.

Representatives from Irish Premiership and Women's Premiership clubs were at a presentation at Windsor Park.

"We look forward to harnessing the experience and expertise of UKAD (UK Anti-Doping) to help our clubs and players take this important step towards ensuring that football in Northern Ireland maintains its reputation for sporting integrity," added Fitzgerald.

Steven Mills, the NI Football League's chief operating officer, said: "We are pleased to see this programme come to fruition. It helps take the professional game to a next level whilst maintaining the values of sport and fair play."

The plans for anti-doping measures to be rolled out have been met with a positive reaction from managers from top flight clubs.

"After a very positive education session in pre-season, we are delighted to see the next steps of Doping Control Testing being introduced," said the former Northern Ireland striker.

"As an ex-professional, I am fully aware of the importance of testing as our game increases professionalism and with the Irish FA and NIFL partnering with UKAD, I look to co-operating fully with doping control testing programme."

Kim Turner, head coach of Women's Premiership champions Glentoran, said: "We look forward to the introduction of testing across the league."

Newry City manager Barry Gray added that he has "no doubt it will be a great success".

"It was a very informative evening and a great opportunity to ask questions and get clarification on many points," Gray added.

"The arrangement seems to be very transparent and I look forward to seeing it rolled out next season.

"I've no doubt it will be a great success and aid the association and NIFL in bringing Northern Ireland football to a new level of professionalism."