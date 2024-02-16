Irish Premiership: Coleraine stun title challengers Linfield

David Healy's Linfield handed the initiative to leaders Larne in the Irish Premiership title race

Three second-half goals secured Coleraine just a second win in 10 games as they put a dent in Linfield's title hopes at the Showgrounds.

Matthew Shevlin headed the hosts in front early in the second half.

Jamie McGonigle's controversial second effort and Aaron Jarvis' goal helped Coleraine to a first win over the Blues in two years.

Linfield stay second and are a point behind Larne having played a game more.

Visitors Linfield enjoyed the better of a low key opening half. Ethan McGee shot over the bar after being put through by the impressive Chris Shields, while Kyle McClean missed the target after cutting in from the right wing.

Darragh McBrien must have thought he had opened the scoring on the half hour after getting on the end of a trademark Kirk Millar cross but Coleraine 'keeper Rory Brown produced a remarkable point blank save to deny him.

Chances were few and far between at the other end, though Conor McKendry and Lyndon Kane both missed the target with long-range efforts.

There was a delay to the start of the second half as players and officials waited for smoke from a number of flares set off by away supporters to clear.

When play resumed, McKendry came within an inch of firing Coleraine in front, his superbly struck effort from the edge of the box crashing off a post with keeper David Walsh beaten.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 66th minute as Shevlin was left completely unmarked from a Jamie Glackin corner to head home from close range.

And 10 minutes later it was 2-0 thanks to strike partner Jamie McGonigle with his third goal since returning to the club in January.

Lyndon Kane squared the ball into the box where McGonigle, on the ground, squeezed the ball past David Walsh and a goal was awarded despite Linfield players claiming the ball hadn't crossed the line.

The points were sealed six minutes from full-time as substitute Aaron Jarvis got the slightest of touches to direct the ball into the net in front of a delirious Railway End.