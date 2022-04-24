Irish premier congratulates Macron on re-election as French president

Rebecca Black, PA
·1 min read

Irish premier Micheal Martin has congratulated Emmanuel Macron ahead of his expected re-election as president of France.

Mr Macron’s rival, far-right nationalist Marine Le Pen, conceded on Sunday night.

The Taoiseach said at a time of challenges, it is “important that we have a president in Paris who is as committed as he is to the fundamental values of the European Union and to its success”.

Cop26 &#x002013; Glasgow
France’s President Emmanuel Macron (PA)

“Throughout his first term in office, he has offered strong, decisive and principled leadership. I very much look forward to this continuing and to working closely with him in the coming years,” he said.

“France and Ireland are good friends and partners, France is our nearest neighbour in the EU.

“We are like-minded on many issues, including our ambition on climate action and our commitment to an EU that works well and that delivers for its citizens.

“Most importantly, France and Ireland are strongly committed to the success of the European project which remains the bedrock of prosperity and wellbeing on our continent.

“With crisis on our borders, it is has never been more vital that we remain a beacon of democracy and of hope in our neighbourhood and to the world.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • French election: Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen cast votes in battle for presidency

    Millions are voting in the race between the centrist incumbent and his far-right rival

  • Ukraine war: US secretary of state Antony Blinken visits Kyiv to meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has visited Ukraine's capital Kyiv, according to a Ukrainian presidential adviser. Mr Zelenskyy had announced the planned visit on Saturday, saying: "As soon as we have (more weapons), as soon as there are enough of them, believe me, we will immediately retake this or that territory, which is temporarily occupied." • Ukraine has said it destroyed a Russian command post in the occupied city of Kherson, killing two generals and critically wounding a third.

  • French election 2022 – live: Macron and Le Pen face off as polls say 28% to abstain

    The first exit poll is expected at 7pm GMT

  • Outrage over death of Mexican female teenager

    STORY: Carrying white balloons and singing hymns, the friends and family of Debanhi Escobar took part in her funeral procession on Saturday.The Mexican teenager is one of the latest victims of the country's crisis of violence against women.The eighteen-year-old student's body was found in northern Mexico on Thursday, submerged in a cistern inside the grounds of a motel near where she was last seen alive.She had been missing since April the 9th, last seen standing next to a highway near the city of Monterrey.The state attorney general said on Friday that the cause of death was a contusion to the skull.At the funeral, Mario Escobar said his daughter's corpse had been "beaten and strangled."He has also accused authorities of mishandling the investigation.“The state attorney general Rodolfo Salinas states there is no crime because he says there is no crime. Because the affected person (Debanhi Escobar) is not present, I told him, the affected person is here. Do you want me to take her dead body so that I can press charges? If that is not a crime and he denies imposing a sentence.”The case has sparked new anguish and outrage over gender violence in Mexico.On Friday, hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Monterrey to demand justice for her killing.They blocked a highway in a downtown area of the city, and held a silent protest.In Mexico, an average of ten women a day are killed, and tens of thousands more are missing. Debanhi's death came amid a spate of disappearances of women in the state of Nuevo Leon. Since the start of this year, at least 26 women and girls have disappeared, and six more - including Debanhi - have been found dead after being reported missing.

  • French election 2022: Emmanuel Macron beats far-Right rival Marine Le Pen to win second term

    He told supporters gathered under the Eiffel Tower: “I’m everyone’s President!”

  • Ukraine war: Russia investigating reports of SAS 'sabotage' in western Lviv region

    The top investigative body in Russia is looking at whether the SAS is "organising sabotage" in Ukraine. The Investigative Committee - Moscow's main federal investigating authority - said it would be following up on a report from Russia's RIA Novosti news agency. RIA quoted a Russian security source as saying about 20 members of the SAS had been deployed in the western Lviv region, close to the border with Poland.

  • Hurricanes level Islanders to extend division lead

    NEW YORK (AP) — Max Domi scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes got help from a rookie goaltender, boosting their Metropolitan Division lead by beating the New York Islanders 5-2 on Sunday. The Hurricanes won their fourth in a row and extended their edge over the second-place New York Rangers by four points. Carolina has two games left, including a visit to Madison Square Garden to face the Rangers on Tuesday night. New York has three games remaining. Caro

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Martin St. Louis pushes forward with rebuilding Canadiens: 'Elite hockey mind'

    Martin St. Louis had a pretty good sense of what he was getting into. The Hall of Fame forward played 16 NHL seasons, won a Stanley Cup, captured major awards, experienced international success, and fought for everything he got on the ice — especially early in his career — during an era where his five-foot-eight frame was viewed as a distinct disadvantage. The fire and self-belief that pushed St. Louis among hockey's greats is something he's now brought to the next chapter of his career as head

  • Quick facts about Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur

    Montreal Canadiens legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Guy Lafleur died at age 70. Here is a quick look at the iconic scoring star who led the Canadiens to five Stanley Cup titles: Nicknames: The Flower, Le Démon Blond Drafted: First overall by the Montreal Canadiens in 1971 Stanley Cups won: 5 (1973, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979) Scoring titles won: 3 (1976, 1977, 1978) Hart Trophy awards: 2 (1977, 1978) Career totals: 560 goals and 793 assists for 1,353 points over 1,126 regular-season games in 17 seaso

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Kraken hold on to beat Avalanche 3-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Kole Lind, Jordan Eberle and Yanni Gourde all scored in the first period and the Seattle Kraken held on to beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 Wednesday night. Philipp Grubauer had 25 saves as Seattle won its third straight. Matty Beniers had an assist to become the first rookie this season to begin his NHL career with a point in each of his first four games. Cale Makar and Artturi Lehkonen scored for the Avalanche, and Pavel Francouz finished with 26 saves. Colorado, assured of havin

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nedeljkovic makes 17 saves, Red Wings blank Devils 3-0

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Alex Nedeljkovic had 17 saves, Oskar Sundqvist and Tyler Bertuzzi each had a goal and assist and the Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Sunday. The win snapped a two-game losing streak for the Red Wings and came a day after they were blown out by the Pittsburgh Penguins 7-2. Sundqvist scored in the first period and Bertuzzi and Michael Rasmussen added late empty-net goals. New Jersey goaltender Andrew Hammond made 21 saves as the Devils lost their seventh str

  • Blankenburg gets 1st NHL goal, Blue Jackets beat Oilers 5-2

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rookie Nick Blankenburg scored his first NHL goal and added an assist to help the Columbus Blue Jackets beat Edmonton 5-2 on Sunday afternoon, breaking a five-game losing streak and keeping the Oilers from clinching second place in the Pacific Division. “It’s a dream come true, just to score a goal at home against Edmonton to go up 3-2 with 10 minutes left,” Blankenburg said. “That’s very special for me.” Eric Robinson and Jack Roslovic also scored, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • 10 NHL insights and observations: Ross Colton is Tampa's latest mid-round revelation

    This week we look at Luke Schenn, Nick Ritchie, Ross Colton, Mike Bossy and the underappreciated Islanders, goal differential trends and more.