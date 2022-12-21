Irish language film on Oscar shortlist

An Irish language film has been shortlisted for an Oscar in the best international film category.

An Cailin Ciuin (The Quiet Girl) is one of 15 movies that were shortlisted in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The final list of nominees for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced in January.

Based on Claire Keegan’s novella Foster, the film, directed by Colm Bairead, is a coming-of-age drama that delves into the meaning of family through the eyes of a neglected young girl.

YES!!! Rinne sí é, tá #AnCailínCiúin ar an ngearrliosta! She did it! #TheQuietGirl by @ColmBairead has made it onto @TheAcademy #InternationalFeatureFilm shortlist – first time for an Irish-language film! 🙌🏻 Lá stairiúil! An historic day! 🇮🇪 We are thrilled beyond words 💚 pic.twitter.com/tHdLL34OfH — An Cailín Ciúin / The Quiet Girl (@quietgirlfilm) December 21, 2022

Set in rural Ireland in 1981, it follows Cait (Catherine Clinch) as she is sent from her overcrowded, dysfunctional household to live with distant relatives for the summer.

The film was funded through the Cine4 scheme from TG4, Screen Ireland, and the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland.

It has grossed more than one million euro (£878,000) at the box-office in Ireland and the UK, becoming the most successful Irish-language film ever and has won a number of awards.

Mr Bairead and producer Cleona Ni Chrualaoi, from Insceal, the production company behind the film, said: “We are absolutely thrilled that An Cailin Ciuin has been shortlisted by the Academy for best international feature film and we are particularly proud to be the first Irish-language film to have achieved this.

“What a historic moment for Irish-language cinema.”