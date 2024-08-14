Irish Government approves national cricket stadium

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom said the announcement showed that the Irish Government "genuinely regards us as a sport of national significance worthy of major investment" [Getty Images]

Cricket Ireland chief executive Warren Deutrom has described the Irish Government's decision to grant approval to develop a national cricket stadium as "up there in terms of significance with the day we became a Full Member of the ICC".

The Irish Government said on Wednesday that "approval has been given to commence the planning and design phase of this exciting project".

This will see planning and design completed by mid-2025 with the tender phase to follow for the National Cricket Stadium and High Performance Centre which will be located in the National Sports Campus in Blanchardstown.

Phase 1, which will include the delivery of a main cricket oval and permanent seating for 4,000 spectators with space to accommodate additional temporary seating, is scheduled to be completed in 2028.

Deutrom described Wednesday's announcement as "absolutely fantastic".

"It is a huge tribute to everybody involved at all levels in Irish cricket who have got us to the stage whereby the government genuinely regards us as a sport of national significance worthy of major investment," said the Cricket Ireland chief.

"These facilities will help drive the sport forward – they will significantly assist our highest performing players nationally and provincially to prepare, train and perform better on the world stage."

