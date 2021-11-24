Irish Continental Group plc acquires ro-ro ferry Ciudad de Mahon

Irish Continental Group plc (ICG) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement for the purchase of the passenger ro-ro ferry Ciudad de Mahon from Trasmed GLE. Title to the vessel will transfer to ICG on delivery which is expected by late January 2022.

The vessel will serve the Dover - Calais route operated by Irish Ferries after dry docking and branding changes.

The vessel was built in the year 2000 by Astilleros Espanoles S.A. (AESA), Spain. It has a gross tonnage of 22,152 tonne, passenger capacity of 589 and a freight unit carrying capacity of 91 units.

The Company commenced services on the Dover - Calais route on 29 June 2021 with the Isle of Inishmore. The Isle of Innisfree (ex Calais Seaways) was delivered to the Group on 3 November 2021. She is currently undergoing drydocking and is expected to commence services on the route during December. The Ciudad de Mahon is expected to commence services in the first quarter of 2022. The introduction of these two vessels, representing a total investment of €35.5m, alongside the Isle of Inishmore completes our previously announced plan to introduce three vessels on the Dover - Calais route. This will allow Irish Ferries to offer up to 30 sailings per day on the route with sailings in each direction approximately every 90 minutes.

END

24 November 2021

