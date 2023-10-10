Irish budget: Tax cuts and billions in increased spending

Leinster House

Ireland's finance minister is expected to provide an update on plans to create a sovereign wealth fund when he delivers a budget on Tuesday.

The fund will invest some of the corporation tax windfall that Ireland has received from major global companies.

Michael McGrath will also lay out a package of spending increases and tax cuts.

It will include core spending increases of €5.2bn (£4.4bn).

Additional temporary spending, such as help with energy costs, is also expected.

Substantial budget surplus

Partial reforms to global tax regulation have had the unintended consequence of large US companies paying tax on much of their global earnings in Ireland.

This has seen corporation tax receipts in Ireland balloon from just over €4bn (£3.5bn) in 2014 to more than €22bn (£19.3bn) last year. The tax take is so large that the country is now able to run a substantial budget surplus.

However, the expectation is that at least some of this revenue is transitory, so it cannot be relied upon to fund permanent spending increases or tax cuts.

The broad parameters of the budget were laid out at the Summer Economic Statement in July. Alongside the spending cut increase, it committed to tax measures worth about €1.1bn (£95m).

What was not clear at that time was how much would be allocated to one-off or temporary measures.

These are expected to include payments to help households and businesses with energy costs.

There is also expected to be a targeted mortgage interest relief scheme to help people at risk of losing their homes due to rising interest rates.

The government plans have been criticised by the independent budget watchdog, the Irish Fiscal Advisory Council (IFAC), which has warned that the additional spending risks stoking inflation.

Ireland's economy has recovered well since the pandemic with unemployment close to a record low.

However, the governing coalition is struggling in the polls as high housing costs and strained public services mean many people feel they are not sharing in the country's prosperity.

Government parties feeling the poll pressure

By Aoife Moore, BBC News NI Dublin reporter

They're calling it a "giveaway" budget, but with gaping holes in health and other areas, some may feel the benefit more than others.

Consistent polling has shown decreasing support for the coalition government made up of Fianna Fáil, Fine Gael and the Green Party, meaning the pressure is on to ensure everyone feels the benefit of the 2024 budget.

The main rival for the taoiseach's office in the next election is Sinn Féin, which has been riding high in the polls since 2020.

Its leader, Mary Lou McDonald, is the most popular leader in the country.

Ministers may have wanted to be more fiscally conservative, but the cost-of-living crisis has forced their hand to increase social welfare rates and a much sought after mortgage relief. Both appear to be on the cards.

However, as the Irish housing crisis continues unabated, such new increases are unlikely to shift the balance in the polls.