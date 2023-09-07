Irish actress Saoirse Ronan says she has a ‘juvenile temper’

Saoirse Ronan is the cover star of Harper’s Bazaar UK's October issue

Saoirse Ronan has said she has such a temper that she has previously “punched pillows and kicked bushes”.

The American-born Irish actress, best known for her performances in period dramas, described her temperament as “juvenile”.

Appearing on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar UK’s October issue, she said: “Oh, I’ve punched pillows, I’ve kicked bushes. Very childlike.

“I would say that’s very juvenile - though I haven’t got super-angry in a while, which is quite an achievement for me.”

The 29-year-old blonde-haired and blue-eyed actress has often been described as ethereal, but she has previously squashed this idea.

“Everyone thinks I’m ethereal, but I’m not like that you know,” she once told Time Out.

Despite her self-described bad temper, her acting career has already led to a number of accolades, including a Golden Globe Award and four Academy Award nominations.

Her first emergence as a fully formed actress was in the period drama Atonement, alongside Keira Knightly, in which she played Briony Tallis when she was 12.

She has since starred, and often played the lead, in a number of blockbuster films, including Little Women, Lady Bird and Brooklyn.

However, Ronan told Harper’s Bazaar that the biggest challenge in her career to date has been on stage - playing Lady Macbeth at the Almeida Theatre in 2021.

“It was probably the most difficult thing I’ve ever done professionally,” she said, explaining that this was because of the strict regimen that the performance required.

“[It was] because of the discipline that it required - getting on my bike at 5 o’clock night after night, in the dead of winter, to do a play that dark and at a time when the country was still in the throes of Covid, meaning we were all carrying a heaviness already,” Ronan added.

The award-winning actress also paid tribute to the late Sinead O’Connor as she described the pride she feels in fellow Irish women in the entertainment industry.

She told Harper’s Bazaar UK: “Think of Sinead (O’Connor), of Sharon (Horgan), everyone who was around in the 70s, 80s and 90s, who just didn’t give a f--- and moved away from the template that had been set.

“There’s been a lot to overcome for all women, but I think in a country like Ireland, where there was such ownership over us in every sense, physically, emotionally, spiritually, financially, how unbelievably brave.

“What incredible stock to come from. I don’t take that for granted at all.”

After a string of dramatic roles, which included starring in Ammonite and The Lovely Bones, Ronan said she is now keen to take on more comedic parts.

She said: “I would love to do something modern and funny. But to be able to do comedy well requires so much skill and musicality.

“I don’t necessarily think I have that yet - although as I’ve got older, I am more comfortable and confident to try.”

She added: “As an actor, if you’ve worked your way up and had quite a well-rounded experience, you’ll have played minor roles and played leads.

“You’ll have been treated really well, you’ll have been treated like shit. You’ll have been used, you’ll have been taken care of. I think there’s a real humility that comes with that.”

Ronan added that she would like to direct herself one day, saying: “Some directors make the mistake of thinking that one size fits all.

“And while, yes, you have to be a leader, actually for the best results, you have to bend towards your actors - adjust to them, and make them feel they can do anything.”

The October issue of Harper’s Bazaar UK is on sale from September 7.

