Iris Van Herpen Links With Aveda for First-Ever Beauty Collaboration

Iris van Herpen, internationally renowned for her avant-garde three-dimensional fashion designs that push the boundaries of creativity and innovation, has collaborated with the iconic haircare brand Aveda to craft a limited-edition collection of exclusive hair accessories that will be available just in time for the highly anticipated 2023 holiday season.

These exquisite hair accessories are meticulously crafted from recyclable brass, ensuring versatility for all hair textures. Explore our eco-conscious cosmetic bag, thoughtfully made with 65% post-consumer recycled materials, showcasing our unwavering commitment to sustainability. Users can immerse themselves in the elegance of gilded Henosis Hair Pins, which draw inspiration from the Greek concept of oneness. The majestic Lagoon Nebula Hair Cuff evokes the ethereal beauty of interstellar clouds and the birth of stars.

For the collaboration, Iris van Herpen x Aveda worked together to adorn the gift boxes with van Herpen's futuristic yet natural design, not only environmentally friendly (crafted from recycled paper) but also visually stunning enough to be displayed without any additional wrapping.

The Iris van Herpen x Aveda Henosis Hair Pin set and Lagoon Nebula Hair Cuff retail for $60 USD and are up for grabs via Aveda's website.