IRIS.TV Partners with PubMatic to Expand Contextual Targeting Footprint Across Premium Biddable CTV and Video Inventory

The partnership provides media buyers with video-level targeting capabilities while addressing brand safety, fraud, and transparency concerns

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IRIS.TV, the leading video data platform, and PubMatic, a sell-side platform that delivers superior outcomes for digital advertising, today announced a global partnership to expand buyers’ access to contextually targeted connected TV (CTV) and video inventory in efficient, biddable environments. Media buyers can now access leading video data targeting tools enabled by IRIS.TV to target advertising across PubMatic’s brand-safe cross-screen programmatic inventory.



With ad spend on digital video and CTV rising, brand safety and verification tools are essential to protect brand equity and combat ad fraud. Data-driven, video-level targeting enables brands to better plan, activate, and measure CTV and video advertising campaigns and ensure brand safety is not compromised. Additionally, post-campaign verification maximizes return on investment and provides insights that help prevent ad fraud.

IRIS.TV directly and uniquely onboards media companies’ video data, enabling it to be accessed by trusted third parties for video-level contextual targeting and brand-safety analysis across all screens and devices. Media buyers can now leverage video-level contextual and brand-safety data for targeting via private marketplaces or header-bidding enabled, real-time auctions across PubMatic’s portfolio of premium, “IRIS-enabled” publishers. This eliminates the brand safety risks associated with relying solely on web-page text analysis for targeting.

“Marketers, content creators and advertising platforms are increasing their investments in CTV and digital entertainment. Being able to effectively target granular audiences and present advertising next to brand-safe content is essential to the long-term success of these investments,” said Sean Holzman, Head of Platform Strategy at IRIS.TV. “As a pioneer in programmatic CTV and one of the industry’s leading omnichannel sell-side platforms, PubMatic shares our vision of expanding data-driven buying of premium video and CTV inventory. We look forward to serving PubMatic’s brand and agency clients with access to privacy-compliant video-level data across any platform and any screen.”

“There is a shift toward automated, biddable trading of high-value CTV and video inventory, and we are helping advertisers access the inventory they want while also helping them achieve a more transparent supply chain,” said Jonas Olsen, Global Vice President Video at PubMatic. “Partnering with IRIS.TV gives our media buyers confidence to explore the opportunity presented by programmatic CTV at scale. Along with providing video-level targeting and data-driven insights, the partnership enables brands to maximize their return on investment in premium online video and CTV environments.”

About IRIS.TV

IRIS.TV’s mission is to connect and unify video data from any source to power better consumer experiences and business outcomes. Founded in 2013, our video data platform and privacy-first, neutral data marketplace provides the leading media, data, and advertising technology companies with secure onboarding and activation of video data. We enable our partners to build scalable solutions including video-level contextual and brand-safe ad targeting, third-party verification capabilities, personalized video recommendations, and measurement & analytics solutions. For more information, visit www.iris.tv.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc. (Nasdaq: PUBM) delivers superior revenue to publishers by being a sell-side platform of choice for agencies and advertisers. The PubMatic platform empowers independent app developers and publishers to maximize their digital advertising monetization while enabling advertisers to increase ROI by reaching and engaging their target audiences in brand-safe, premium environments across ad formats and devices. Since 2006, PubMatic has created an efficient, global infrastructure and remains at the forefront of programmatic innovation. PubMatic operates 14 offices and eight data centers worldwide.

IRIS.TV Contact: Alexandra Levy

650-996-5758; alex@siliconalley-media.com

PUBMATIC Contact: Broadsheet Communications

(917) 826-1103: pubmaticteam@broadsheetcomms.com





