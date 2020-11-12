This Morning Favourite Iris Jones, 81, Reveals She's Married Her 35-Year-Old Partner

Pensioner Iris Jones became a viral star when she made a saucy appearance on This Morning earlier this year, discussing her sexual exploits with her much younger lover in quite some detail.

You might remember the phrase “a whole tube of KY jelly” was uttered?

Well, the 81-year-old has now revealed she has married her 35-year-old partner, Mohamed.

The couple made a return to the ITV daytime show on Thursday to discuss their nuptials in Egypt, admitting they’d celebrated their union with a reception in a local KFC.

And of course, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield couldn’t help but ask how the newlyweds’ wedding night went.

“Just the same as the first night, just it wasn’t so difficult this time,” Iris laughed, having previously described their first sexual encounter as “very rough” and comparable with “riding a horse”.

Speaking from their honeymoon in Sharm el Sheikh in Egypt, where Mohamed is from, Iris also admitted she was currently receiving the “silent treatment” from her family over the marriage.

“I haven’t heard anything yet,” she told Holly and Phil. “I’ll get in touch with them when I’m about to return to England on 11 December because I need to know how they feel about Mohamed.

“He is wonderful, but the fact that their father is younger than their sons is maybe a point of contention.

“But it makes no difference. I’m older than his mother and father, my mother-in-law and father-in-law are younger than me.”

Iris also made a plea to prime minister Boris Johnson to help Mohamed get a visa to come to the UK.

Addressing the PM, she said: “Do your best and get the whip out and get Mohamed a Visa for the UK.

“He would be an asset for the country, he’s a qualified engineer, and he would be good for the economy,” she added, insisting she would ensure he would not be out of work.

Watch the full interview with the couple below...

