Iris Recognition Market Projected to Hit $5.9 Billion by 2028 growing at 12.8% CAGR - Report by Vantage Market Research

Vantage Market Research
·10 min read
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World
Vantage Market Research, The North Star for the Working World

WASHINGTON, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Iris Recognition Market finds that increased incidences of cybercrime drive the deployment of more robust security measures and increasing demand for consumer electronics are some factors that augment the growth of the Iris Recognition Market in recent years.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 2.9 Billion in the year 2021.

The Global Iris Recognition Market size is forecasted to reach USD 5.9 Billion by the year 2028 and is expected to grow exhibiting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Iris Recognition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software), by Product (Smartphones, Wearables, Tablets & Notebooks, PCs/ Laptops), by Application (Identity Management and Access Control, Time Monitoring, E-Payment), by Vertical (Government, Military & Defense, Healthcare, Banking & Finance), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Please Check Out Our Free Sample Reports and Make a More Informed Decision:

Get Access to a Free Copy of Our Latest Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/iris-recognition-market-1655/request-sample

(Sample reports are a great way to test our in-depth reports or study before you make a purchase)

  • The newly updated, 140+ page reports provide an in-depth analysis of the COVID-19 virus and pandemic.

  • Using industry data and interview with experts, you can learn about topics such as regional impact analysis, global forecast, competitive landscape analysis, size & share of regional markets.

  • We offer these reports in PDF format so you can read them on your computer and print them out.

  • Free sample includes, Industry Operating Conditions, Industry Market Size, Profitability Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Industry Major Players, Historical and Forecast, Growth Porter's 5 Forces Analysis, Revenue Forecasts, Industry Trends, Industry Financial Ratios.

  • The report also presents the country-wise and region-wise analysis of the Vantage Market Research and includes a detailed analysis of the key factors affecting the growth of the market.

  • Sample Report further sheds light on the Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis, to offer the readers an advantage over others.

Market Dynamics:

Driver:

Increased Incidences of Cybercrime Drive the Deployment of More Robust Security Measures

The surge in cases of cybercrime that have the potential to hurt an individual, especially financially, is one of the main reasons for the market expansion of iris scanners. In today's digitalized world, when everything is done online, the emergence of cybercrime has put people's and organizations’ safety in jeopardy, resulting in financial and other damage. Hence, cybercrime, terrorist attacks, and a variety of other unlawful activities have raised the demand for high-security systems. Examining the random pattern of the iris is one of the most secure and accurate systems for identifying people. The rising demand from various travel and immigration organizations, as well as numerous government organizations, is another major driver of this industry. Iris recognition is employed in several government agencies, as well as travel and immigration, due to heightened security concerns. This system is precise, error-free, and more secure than other security technologies. These are some of the factors driving the market growth.

Increasing Demand for Consumer Electronics

The Iris Recognition Market is divided into smartphones, tablets, notebooks, smart-watches, PCs or laptops, scanners, and others based on product integration, which are expected to command a significant portion of the market. The increasing use of smart gadgets increases the risk of robbery, hacking, data theft, and other crimes. As a result, the need for more stringent technology is driving the market for iris recognition systems to surge. Furthermore, with increased disposal income, there is a surge in demand for these smart devices that help with operations. Smartphone sales have skyrocketed, presenting enormous potential opportunities for iris detection technology. Furthermore, with new technological advancements such as the launch of 5G networking and a plethora of smartphone applications, demand for smartphones is expected to skyrocket. Smartphones, which enable users to access banks, e-wallets, social media profiles, and other applications because of increasing digitalization and internet penetration, carry critical information and hence demand the highest level of security.

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

  • According to our primary respondents’ research, the Iris Recognition market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 12.8% during the forecast period.

  • The Iris Recognition market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 2.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

  • On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Iris Recognition market.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/iris-recognition-market-1655/0

Benefits of Purchasing Iris Recognition Market Reports:

  • Customer Satisfaction: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

  • Analyst Support: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

  • Assured Quality: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

  • Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

Segmentation of the Global Iris Recognition Market:

  • Component

    • Hardware

    • Software

  • Product

    • Smartphones

    • Wearables

    • Tablets & Notebooks

    • PCs/ Laptops

    • Scanners

  • Application

    • Identity Management and Access Control

    • Time Monitoring

    • E-Payment

  • Vertical

    • Government

    • Military & Defense

    • Healthcare

    • Banking & Finance

    • Consumer Electronics

    • Travel & Immigration

    • Automotive

    • Others

  • Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/iris-recognition-market-1655

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Iris Recognition Market Highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific Holds Largest Market Share

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the growth of Iris Recognition Market in 2021. Electronic access control systems are also in high demand in Asia-Pacific, owing to rising worries about identity theft and fraud, as well as increased security in government and commercial settings. The market in Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at fastest Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) throughout the forecast period, owing to governments in the region have implemented various initiatives related to border administration and national identities.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Iris Recognition Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software), by Product (Smartphones, Wearables, Tablets & Notebooks, PCs/ Laptops), by Application (Identity Management and Access Control, Time Monitoring, E-Payment), by Vertical (Government, Military & Defense, Healthcare, Banking & Finance), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)" View detailed Research Report here - https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/press-release/iris-recognition-market-627955

List of Prominent Players in the Iris Recognition Market:

  • Thales Group (France)

  • IDEMIA (France)

  • Iris ID (US)

  • Iri Tech (US)

  • HID Global (US)

Recent Developments:

June 2021: Iris ID Systems Inc. and Aware Inc. have announced a new relationship. This firm provides iris recognition and identity identification technology to enable state and local governments to use the FBI's Next Generation Identification (NGI) Iris Service.

April 2021: Eye Lock LLC, a provider of iris identity authentication solutions and a subsidiary of VOXX International Corporation, has been awarded a contract to manage individual access to the four data center facilities responsible for monitoring and controlling all government buildings, streets, and service providers in Egypt's New Capital City.

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Iris Recognition Market?

  • How will the Iris Recognition Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Iris Recognition Market?

  • What is the Iris Recognition market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Iris Recognition Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Iris Recognition Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter

Details

Market Size Provided for Years

2016-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016-2020

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Segments Covered

• Component

    o Hardware

    o Software

  • Product

    o Smartphones

    o Wearables

    o Tablets & Notebooks

    o PCs/ Laptops

    o Scanners

  • Application

    o Identity Management and Access Control

    o Time Monitoring

    o E-Payment

  • Vertical

    o Government

    o Military & Defense

    o Healthcare

    o Banking & Finance

    o Consumer Electronics

    o Travel & Immigration

    o Automotive

    o Others

  • Region

    o North America

    o Europe

    o Asia Pacific

    o Latin America

    o Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered

• North America

    o U.S.

    o Canada

    o Mexico

  • Europe

    o U.K

    o France

    o Germany

    o Italy

    o Spain

    o Rest Of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    o China

    o Japan

    o India

    o South Korea

    o South East Asia

    o Rest Of Asia Pacific

  • Latin America

    o Brazil

    o Argentina

    o Rest Of Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa

    o GCC Countries

    o South Africa

    o Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered

• Thales Group (France)

  • IDEMIA (France)

  • Iris ID (US)

  • IriTech (US)

  • HID Global (US)

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/iris-recognition-market-1655/request-sample

Browse More Related Report:

  • Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market to Reach Valuation of USD 3,042.2 Million by 2028 - The growth of online stores and e-commerce purchasing is Driving the Market Growth.

  • Cannabis Testing Market to Reach USD 2,669.45 Million by 2028.

  • B2B Payments Market to Reach 1,618.15 USD Billion by 2028.

  • Electric Truck Market to Reach Valuation of USD 1686.6 Million by 2028 - The Government's Focus on Zero-Emission Cars and Rules will Encourage the Use of Electric Trucks in the E-Commerce and Automotive Industries.

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies. The company provides high quality data and market research services. The company serves various enterprises and clients in a wide variety of industries. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including Chemical Materials and Energy, Food and Beverages, Healthcare Technology, etc. The company’s experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and numerous statistical tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs

Blog:


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • 11-year-old spelling bee champ brings home bronze from national competition

    New Brunswick's 11-year-old spelling whiz is bringing home a trophy, a medal and a cash prize. Austin He of Quispamsis was the only New Brunswicker to compete in Spelling Bee of Canada in Toronto this weekend, and he's bringing home the bronze. "It was fun. I liked the actual spelling part, and I didn't realize time went by so fast," he said in an interview from his Toronto hotel room Monday. Over the course of the seven-hour competition, Austin correctly spelled the words supersede, spurrier, p

  • Matt Murray debate speaks to wider goaltending conundrum in Toronto

    While wondering if Matt Murray is a viable option between the pipes, Maple Leaf fans should also consider the wider questions concerning the position after the departure of goalie coach Steve Briere, the increasingly likely exit of Jack Campbell and the always uncertain future of Petr Mrazek.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Avs' Bednar longs to swap spots with Lightning's Cooper

    DENVER (AP) — Jared Bednar is four wins shy of becoming hockey's first head coach to win the Kelly Cup, the Calder Cup and the Stanley Cup. “Yeah, well, I mean, my focus is on this cup. I want to add it, I want our team to finish the job,” Bednar said as he primed the Colorado Avalanche to face the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning in a star-studded Stanley Cup Final. Bednar isn't necessarily one to go down memory lane, not when there's a wide-open highway to hockey heaven ahead. H

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Rory McIlroy wins back-to-back RBC Canadian Opens

    TORONTO — Rory McIlroy just has to fill out the paperwork and then he'll be an honorary Canadian. The Northern Irishman fired an 8-under 62 to win his second RBC Canadian Open with a two-stroke victory over Tony Finau of the United States to finish at 19-under overall. McIlroy was beloved by Canadian fans all week, with fans chanting his name at all 72 holes. "If there was some honorary Canadian citizenship bestowed upon me I certainly wouldn't turn it down," said McIlroy with a laugh, the Canad

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Blue Jays star Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s stats eerily similar to Hall of Fame dad's

    They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, so Vladdy must really admire his Hall of Fame father.

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.