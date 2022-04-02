Iris on national park battlefield may mark razed Black homes

JANET McCONNAUGHEY
·4 min read
  • This March 29, 2021, photo provided by Paul Christiansen shows Louisiana iris on the location of the Battle of New Orleans and of the small historic Black neighborhood of Fazendeville, founded about 1870 for recently emancipated Blacks and torn down in the mid-1960s to expand a national park in Chalmette, La. The park's visitor center is in the background. (Paul Christiansen via AP)
    1/4

    Battlefield Iris Razed Black Homes

    This March 29, 2021, photo provided by Paul Christiansen shows Louisiana iris on the location of the Battle of New Orleans and of the small historic Black neighborhood of Fazendeville, founded about 1870 for recently emancipated Blacks and torn down in the mid-1960s to expand a national park in Chalmette, La. The park's visitor center is in the background. (Paul Christiansen via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This January 1962 photo provided by the National Park Service shows the historic Black community of Fazendeville in Chalmette, La. Within years, the agency expropriated and demolished the community, which stood between two parts of a national park – the land were the Battle of New Orleans was fought and a national cemetery where Union soldiers were buried during the Civil War. Louisiana iris and African lilies now flower where Fazendeville once stood. (National Park Service via AP)
    2/4

    Battlefield Iris Razed Black Homes

    This January 1962 photo provided by the National Park Service shows the historic Black community of Fazendeville in Chalmette, La. Within years, the agency expropriated and demolished the community, which stood between two parts of a national park – the land were the Battle of New Orleans was fought and a national cemetery where Union soldiers were buried during the Civil War. Louisiana iris and African lilies now flower where Fazendeville once stood. (National Park Service via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • This March 25, 1963, photo, taken by the Louisiana Air National Guard for the National Park Service, shows a monument to the Battle of New Orleans, left foreground, and the tiny but historic Black community of Fazendeville, La., along the straight street above it. Fazendeville, a Chalmette community, was expropriated in the mid 1960s and demolished to become part of what was then called Chalmette National Park. It had stood between the park’s two original sections – the battleground and a national cemetery (among trees in upper right) started as a burial place for Union Soldiers who died in the Civil War. (Louisiana Air National Guard via AP)
    3/4

    Battlefield Iris Razed Black Homes

    This March 25, 1963, photo, taken by the Louisiana Air National Guard for the National Park Service, shows a monument to the Battle of New Orleans, left foreground, and the tiny but historic Black community of Fazendeville, La., along the straight street above it. Fazendeville, a Chalmette community, was expropriated in the mid 1960s and demolished to become part of what was then called Chalmette National Park. It had stood between the park’s two original sections – the battleground and a national cemetery (among trees in upper right) started as a burial place for Union Soldiers who died in the Civil War. (Louisiana Air National Guard via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • This March 29, 2021, photo, provided by Paul Christiansen, shows white crinum lilies, which originally came from Africa, and purple Louisiana iris on the location of the Battle of New Orleans and of the small historic Black neighborhood of Fazendeville, founded around 1870 and torn down in the mid-1960s to join two parts of a national park in Chalmette, La. The park's visitor center is in the background. (Paul Christiansen via AP)
    4/4

    Battlefield Iris Razed Black Homes

    This March 29, 2021, photo, provided by Paul Christiansen, shows white crinum lilies, which originally came from Africa, and purple Louisiana iris on the location of the Battle of New Orleans and of the small historic Black neighborhood of Fazendeville, founded around 1870 and torn down in the mid-1960s to join two parts of a national park in Chalmette, La. The park's visitor center is in the background. (Paul Christiansen via AP)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
This March 29, 2021, photo provided by Paul Christiansen shows Louisiana iris on the location of the Battle of New Orleans and of the small historic Black neighborhood of Fazendeville, founded about 1870 for recently emancipated Blacks and torn down in the mid-1960s to expand a national park in Chalmette, La. The park's visitor center is in the background. (Paul Christiansen via AP)
This January 1962 photo provided by the National Park Service shows the historic Black community of Fazendeville in Chalmette, La. Within years, the agency expropriated and demolished the community, which stood between two parts of a national park – the land were the Battle of New Orleans was fought and a national cemetery where Union soldiers were buried during the Civil War. Louisiana iris and African lilies now flower where Fazendeville once stood. (National Park Service via AP)
This March 25, 1963, photo, taken by the Louisiana Air National Guard for the National Park Service, shows a monument to the Battle of New Orleans, left foreground, and the tiny but historic Black community of Fazendeville, La., along the straight street above it. Fazendeville, a Chalmette community, was expropriated in the mid 1960s and demolished to become part of what was then called Chalmette National Park. It had stood between the park’s two original sections – the battleground and a national cemetery (among trees in upper right) started as a burial place for Union Soldiers who died in the Civil War. (Louisiana Air National Guard via AP)
This March 29, 2021, photo, provided by Paul Christiansen, shows white crinum lilies, which originally came from Africa, and purple Louisiana iris on the location of the Battle of New Orleans and of the small historic Black neighborhood of Fazendeville, founded around 1870 and torn down in the mid-1960s to join two parts of a national park in Chalmette, La. The park's visitor center is in the background. (Paul Christiansen via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nearly 60 years ago, a historic Black community founded as a home for newly freed slaves was demolished to expand a national park commemorating the Battle of New Orleans and Civil War casualties. Now park rangers and iris enthusiasts believe they may have found a botanical reminder — Louisiana iris and African lilies that the village's residents may have planted.

The dark purple iris and white and pink crinum lilies were first noticed last spring, nearly 60 years after the tiny community of Fazendeville was torn down to join the national park's two sections. One part was the land where the Battle of New Orleans was fought; the other was a national cemetery where about 7,300 Union soldiers and sailors rest with later U.S military members.

“We may never know for certain” that the flowers were planted by residents, but it seems very likely, said Gary Salathe, who created a group to rescue native irises and who first noticed those on the battlefield.

The community, called “The Village” by people who lived there, was founded around 1870 by Jean-Pierre Fazende, a grocer from a family prominent in the social class known as free people of color, said Bill Hyland, the official historian for St. Bernard Parish, where the national park is located southeast of New Orleans along the Mississippi River.

Fazende wanted to give recently freed slaves a place to live. So he subdivided an inherited strip of land that was wide enough only for a single row of houses into 33 lots for a “freedmen’s colony.” The land eventually included 30 homes, a church, bars, a grocery store and a school that was used at night as a dance hall.

“Like so many people of his class, he understood that the transition of the enslaved to freedom would be a long and arduous process,” Hyland said.

For decades families lived and worked in the small community built where American forces had defeated the powerful British military on Jan. 8, 1815.

In the early 1960s, with an eye toward unifying the national park in time for the battle's 150th anniversary in 1965, the park service tried to buy the land. Owners refused. Eventually, Congress approved expropriation and the community was demolished.

Homeowners were paid about $6,000 at a time when new homes in the area cost $16,000, according to a 2014 article in the “64 Parishes" magazine published by the Louisiana Endowment for the Humanities. In later years, the park service addressed the expropriation in an article on its website.

“The choice to preserve one history sacrificed another,” the park service said. “While we may be able to better visualize the experience of soldiers during the War of 1812 as a result of this choice, it leaves us less able to appreciate the struggles and triumphs of later generations, and less aware of the complex layers that make up our shared history.”

In 2010, a marker commemorating Fazendeville was erected near the battlefield road.

In February of last year, Salathe and other members of his Louisiana Iris Conservation Initiative were planting a small group of blue iris in another part of the park. Salathe, whose group seeks to save Louisiana iris from areas slated for development and plant them in visible spots in nature preserves and parks, noticed long, tall leaves growing in the grass a distance from the road. They looked like iris. A closer look confirmed it. He and park rangers went back a month later when the iris bloomed and got two surprises.

First, they were dark purple, not the better known blue iris that is the state flower. Then came a more startling discovery — crinum lilies. Volunteer Paul Christiansen recognized them as a species from Africa, possibly brought by enslaved people, that could not have been growing wild there.

“They would have had to be planted by people,” he said.

The group then found the slight depression where Fazendeville's road once ran. The stands of iris all were on the side where houses once had stood, ending about where the back yards would have ended, Salathe said.

Salathe said he asked permission to move some of the iris and lilies to an area where they can be more easily seen. The park is considering such a display, said park ranger Kim Acker.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Quebec City, Ottawa Senators exploring joint bid for world junior hockey championship

    Quebec Finance Minister Eric Girard said Wednesday that the Quebec government, the Ottawa Senators and Quebecor are exploring the possibility of Ottawa and Quebec City entering a joint bid to host the 2023 world junior men's hockey championship. The tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Boxing Day in Novosibirsk, Russia, but was left without a host city after the International Ice Hockey Federation announced on Feb. 28 that it was withdrawing Russia's privilege to host international hockey

  • Thompson winner with 10.6 left, Sabres rally past Blackhawks

    CHICAGO (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a fortunate bounce with 10.6 seconds left and the Buffalo Sabres rallied from four down to beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-5 on Monday night. Victor Olofsson had two goals and an assist to help the Sabres win for the first time in three games. Kyle Okposo, Vinnie Hinostroza and Alex Tuch also scored for Buffalo. Thompson, the team leader with 28 goals, broke his stick on a shot from left wing. The puck caromed off the boards behind the ne

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Eugene Melnyk built complex legacy during 20 years of business in Ottawa

    As residents woke up to the news that Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday, they remembered a man who saved the team from relocation nearly 20 years ago, but whose relationship with the city became complex. Melnyk bought the Sens and their home arena in 2003 for $130 million US when the previous franchise owner, Rod Bryden, went bankrupt. Melnyk put in the offer and reached a deal with creditors after Bryden's deal to reacquire the team was unsuccessful. The team reached its peak i

  • Young Raptors get a glimpse into playoff basketball vs. Celtics

    The Boston Celtics were missing a flurry of starters vs. the Toronto Raptors but showed why they're one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference with a tough, focused and well-executed game at Scotiabank Arena. Albeit in a loss.

  • Tenn. lawmakers push for collegiate transgender athlete ban

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee would ban transgender athletes from participating in female college sports under legislation gaining traction inside the state's GOP-controlled General Assembly. The measure is one of 17 bills that have been introduced this year in Tennessee targeting LGBTQ people — more than any other state in the country, according to civil rights activists. “Even amid one of the most extreme time periods for anti-LGBTQ politics in our country’s history, lawmakers in Tennessee

  • Why Fred VanVleet is vital to Toronto's 'Big-Ball' success

    It's easy to dismiss Fred VanVleet's role in the Raptors' new ideology but make no mistake about it, he's a rare breed in his approach and abilities which accompany&nbsp; Toronto's big wings perfectly. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • 'Are you ready to meet your maker?': Thad Young's wife to social media troll

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young and Chris Boucher discuss the craziest things they've heard fans say to players and how betting has made it worse. Also, Young tells the story of his wife clapping back at a heckler on social. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Fred VanVleet thinks there’s ‘less BS’ when a team has good chemistry

    Fred VanVleet weighed in on how special it would be to break Kyle Lowry’s Raptors three-point record, especially when they play against each other on Sunday. He also discussed adapting to playing through his knee injury, getting back in rhythm with the starting lineup, and the importance of team chemistry. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Thaddeus Young on leadership, thoughts on Nick Nurse

    On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Thaddeus Young joined the show to give his impression of Nick Nurse, how he's helping his teammates off the court and what his role is on the court. Listen to the full episode wherever you get your podcasts or watch on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • Jack Eichel nets a pair as Golden Knights sink Kraken 5-2

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jack Eichel scored twice in his first multigoal game since being traded to Vegas, Logan Thompson made 26 saves and the Golden Knights beat the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. The Golden Knights, the previous NHL expansion team, swept the season series against the newest expansion team. Vegas beat Seattle in the season opener in October and shut out the Kraken 3-0 on Wednesday night. Eichel scored his eighth and ninth goals of the season in his 22nd game for the Golden Knights.

  • Canada's Janine Beckie signs 3-year deal with NWSL's Portland Thorns FC

    Canada's Janine Beckie is headed back to the U.S.-based National Women's Soccer League. The 27-year-old forward signed a three-year deal with the Portland Thorns FC, the team announced Friday. She will join fellow Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Christine Sinclair. Beckie had been with FA Women's Super League club Manchester City since 2018. She scored 23 goals in 90 matches across four seasons to help the British side win two Women's FA Cups and and two League Cups. "It's not easy moving your whole l

  • Thaddeus Young shares wife's reaction to hater: 'I hope you're ready to meet your maker'

    Thaddeus Young's wife Shekinah isn't someone you want to mess with.

  • Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk dies at age 62

    Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk died on Monday at the age of 62.