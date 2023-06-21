Iris Law Fronts Melissa and Marc Jacobs' Capsule Collection Campaign

Melissa and Marc Jacobs have joined forces to create a special capsule collection that showcases the edgy style of the American fashion designer while emphasizing design, authenticity and sustainability. The range introduces remarkably lightweight and eco-friendly footwear, reflecting their shared commitment to innovation.

The line-up comprises three styles—a clog, platform sandal and slide—each featuring the signature Marc Jacobs monogram print, seamlessly blending the brand's aesthetic with Melissa's sustainable approach. Colors for the silhouettes range from classic black and off-white to vibrant red and blue, with an original touch of silver, which is achieved using water-based ink, reducing air pollution.

Material-wise, the shoes are crafted with sustainable materials, including Biobased EVA, a compound derived partially from sugarcane with 25% vegetable content, ensuring extreme lightness and comfort. The soles are made from Melissa's recyclable Melflex plastic, while ultralight PU filling and fabric insoles made from recycled PET bottles enhance the footwear's eco-friendly credentials. The slide features Marc Jacobs' signature embossed upper, developed in Melflex with a 100% Biobased EVA sole.

All footwear is vegan and registered by the Vegan Society, while the packaging is 100% recyclable, utilizing recycled paper and water-based glue. The campaign, shot in New York by photographer Valentin Herfray and styled by Sydney Rose Thomas, features Iris Law showcasing looks from the Marc Jacobs Pre-Fall 2023 collection.

The Melissa x Marc Jacobs collection is now available at Galeria Melissa, Clubes Melissa, Marc Jacobs stores and online.

