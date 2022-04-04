Iris Energy to Participate at Cowen Bitcoin Mining Summit on April 13, 2022

IRIS ENERGY LIMITED
·2 min read
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED
IRIS ENERGY LIMITED

SYDNEY, Australia, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ: IREN) (“Iris Energy” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable Bitcoin miner which is building an institutional-grade infrastructure platform with 15 EH/s of secured miners (10 EH/s expected to be operational by early 2023); announced today that that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Cowen Bitcoin Mining Summit on Wednesday, April 13.

Daniel Roberts, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, will be participating in a panel discussion on Bitcoin mining and will be available for 1x1 meetings with institutional investors. For more information about the conference or to request a 1x1 meeting, please contact a Cowen sales representative.

The Cowen Bitcoin Mining Summit is a virtual event taking place on April 12-13, 2022. The event is focused on cryptocurrencies & digital assets, North American listed miners who are poised to take increasing share of network hash rate, holding key advantages with access to capital markets, operations in low-risk jurisdictions, and ESG commitments.

About Iris Energy

Iris Energy is a sustainable Bitcoin mining company that supports local communities, as well as the decarbonization of energy markets and the global Bitcoin network.

  • Focus on low-cost renewables: Iris Energy targets markets with low-cost, excess and/or under-utilized renewable energy, and where the Company can support local communities

  • Long-term security over infrastructure, land and power supply: Iris Energy builds, owns and operates its electrical infrastructure and specialized data centers, providing long-term security and operational control over its assets

  • Seasoned management team: Iris Energy’s team has an impressive track record of success across energy, infrastructure, renewables, finance, digital assets and data centers

Contacts

Investors
Kane Doyle
Iris Energy
+61 422 013 860
kane.doyle@irisenergy.co

To keep updated on Iris Energy’s news releases and SEC filings, please subscribe to email alerts at https://investors.irisenergy.co/ir-resources/email-alerts.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Barzal, Varlamov help Islanders beat rival Rangers 3-0

    NEW YORK (AP) — Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, Semyon Varlamov stopped 27 shots for his 36th career shutout and the New York Islanders beat the rival Rangers 3-0 on Friday night. Casey Cizikas and Matt Martin also scored for the Islanders, who have won three straight and seven of 10. Varlamov, who had 10 shutouts last season — including four against the Rangers — got his second this season. Long considered out of the playoff picture, the Islanders pulled within 13 points of Washington f

  • Joy Drop: This was a great week on the pitch, here and abroad

    What a week it has been! We started out as predicted in the previous Joy Drop, with Canada's men's soccer team qualifying for the World Cup in November. What an absolute JOY. So, we begin with Alphonso Davies — still out due to myocarditis. Although he wasn't able to play, he watched and cheered on his team's 4-0 win over Jamaica on Sunday. After the glorious win, he cried tears of happiness and spoke so sincerely about the people who believed in the team and what that means for this squad. Of c

  • Leafs' Michael Bunting appears to take cross-check to head with no penalty called

    Another night, another officiating controversy involving the Maple Leafs.

  • Spirit rout Pride to remain unbeaten in NWSL Challenge Cup

    The Washington Spirit remained unbeaten after a 4-1 win over the Orlando Pride on Sunday afternoon in National Women's Soccer League Challenge Cup action. Washington entered the game 0-0-3 while Orlando was also looking to get their first win with an 0-2-1 record, but it was the Spirit who dominated the game from the get-go. Washington got on the board right before half-time as Ashley Sanchez scored in the 43rd minute and they followed that up with a goal from Andi Sullivan at the 45th minute. T

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Karin Harjo becomes 1st female head coach in World Cup ski racing with new Alpine Canada job

    Alpine Canada has named former American assistant coach Karin Harjo the new head coach of the women's alpine team, making her the first-ever woman to lead a World Cup team. "It's not the first thing that I think about, but it is really important," Harjo told CBC Sports about breaking the gender barrier in coaching. "I'm really excited, and it is an honour to be entrusted with this leadership role and to work with such a talented group of athletes." Harjo comes to Alpine Canada from the U.S. Ski

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • Ducks' Trevor Zegras rips Jay Beagle for 'embarrassing' attack on Troy Terry

    Ducks rookie sensation Trevor Zegras was fuming over Jay Beagle's antics toward teammate Troy Terry late in the third period of Anaheim's blowout win.

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • 3 Upcoming Swtich games: Summer edition

    Here are 3 popular upcoming switch games for the summer of 2022.

  • Varlamov makes 42 saves, Islanders hold off Blue Jackets 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Brock Nelson scored his career-high 32nd goal, Semyon Varlamov made 42 saves and the New York Islanders held off the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-3 on Tuesday night. Josh Bailey, Anthony Beauvillier and Zach Parise also scored as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid. New York moved within two points of Columbus in the standings, but both teams are well behind Washington for the last Eastern Conference wild-card spot. Vladimir Gavrikov scored twice for Columbus, which lost its f

  • Islanders use strong third period to top Blue Jackets 5-2

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period to lift the New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday night. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an assist, and Sebastian Aho, Oliver Wahlstrom and Ryan Pulock also scored as New York improved to 7-1 in their last eight home games dating to a 6-0 win against the Blue Jackets on March 10. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves in his second consecutive start and third straight appearance with Ily

  • Joseph notches first hat trick, Senators top Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Recently acquired Mathieu Joseph scored three times in the third period for his first career hat trick, Mads Sogaard made 27 saves in his NHL debut and the Ottawa Senators defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Friday night. Joseph's three goals were his first for Ottawa since being dealt from Tampa Bay at the trade deadline. Josh Norris, playing in his home state for the first time in his pro career, scored on a power play for his 27th goal for the Seantors. Austin Watson added a

  • Montreal defeats Cincinnati 4-3 on Torres' game-winner

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joaquín Torres’ goal was pivotal for Montreal in a 4-3 win against Cincinnati on Saturday. Torres’ winner came in the 67th minute to put Montreal (1-3-1) on top 4-3. Kei Kamara assisted the goal. Montreal also got two goals from Djordje Mihailovic and one more from Kamara. Brandon Vazquez and Luciano Acosta scored one goal each for Cincinnati (2-4-0). Cincinnati outshot Montreal 13-9, with five shots on goal to six for Montreal. Sebastian Breza saved three of the six shots he f

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Taylor Hall merely fined for sucker punch and Leafs fans aren't happy

    NHL officiating continues to make negative headlines this season.

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Blue Jays opening day 2022: How to watch, preview, betting odds

    Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Blue Jays' first game on April 8.