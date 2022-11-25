IRIS Corporation Berhad Reports Second Quarter 2023 Earnings

IRIS Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IRIS) Second Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM108.1m (up 135% from 2Q 2022).

  • Net income: RM6.37m (up 333% from 2Q 2022).

  • Profit margin: 5.9% (up from 3.2% in 2Q 2022). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

IRIS Corporation Berhad shares are up 8.3% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It is worth noting though that we have found 2 warning signs for IRIS Corporation Berhad that you need to take into consideration.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

