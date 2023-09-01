Irina Shayk Shares a Steamy Photo Wearing a Sheer White Mini Dress — See the Photo!

The Russian model shared a steamy Instagram carousel to profess her love for Italy

Irina Shayk/Instagram Irina Shayk posts on Instagram

Irina Shayk is heating up Instagram.

On Thursday, the Russian model shared a steamy Instagram carousel to profess her love for Italy as she traveled to the European country. “I 🖤🇮🇹,” Shayk captioned the upload.

In the first photo of the series, she gave the camera a sultry gaze as she tilted her head back and showed off dark red lips to match a sheer and strappy dark red dress. Showing clearly under the garment was a black bra and panty set. She paired the look with black knee-high boots and a black purse.

Shayk, 37, also kept it cool with an oversized black dress, a baseball cap and some black frames before sharing a snap of an assortment of cheese spread on a board. Other photos showed off the region’s centuries old iconic architecture.

Irina Shayk/Instagram Irina Shayk poses in Italy

However, none of the images were quite as eye-catching as a black-and-white photo she posted of herself wearing a sheer white mini dress. In what appeared to be a hotel room with clothes and suitcases thrown about the bed and floor, Shayk locked eyes with the camera while wearing the see-through number.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue alum’s only undergarments for the mesh mini were a pair of panties and thigh-high stockings.

Over the weekend, despite recent rumors that Shayk was dating retired NFL star Tom Brady, the television personality spent some time with ex-boyfriend Bradley Cooper. She shares a child with the Silver Linings Playbook actor, 6-year-old daughter Lea De Seine.

Shayk and Cooper were romantically linked for the first time in spring 2015, and while their current relationship status is not immediately known, a source told PEOPLE the two were traveling in Italy as a family for their child.

"The Italy trip with her daughter is fun for everyone," the insider shared on Tuesday. "Lea wants them all to travel together. And Irina and Bradley are friendly and get along. They both want to make Lea happy."

While on their Euro trip, Shayk also posted another Instagram carousel titled “Rocky summer.” The model went topless for the pics, wearing only a bikini bottom, a coverup for her lower half, socks and tennis shoes as she posted various images posing on large rocks.

A shirtless Cooper also made a cameo on her Instagram Story as he rested in a kayak during their vacation. The photo did not make it to her carousel.

In a 2019 interview with Glamour UK, she revealed why many aspects of her personal life don’t make it online. "I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it's great — but I think it's all about personal choice."

Shayk continued, “Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet. That's why it's called personal, because it's something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it."

Though she and the Tony Award winner attended several prior events together, it wasn’t until the 2018 Met Gala that they made their red carpet-debut as a couple.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper at the 2018 Met Gala

Shayk arrived in an elaborate gold gown with a plunging crystal-covered bodice and a feathery tiered skirt with a high slit, and a matching choker. Cooper kept it classic with a Tom Ford mohair tuxedo.

The model and Cooper, 48, split in June of that year but remained friendly. In 2021, Shayk told ELLE that she and Cooper don't use the term "co-parenting," explaining, "I never understood the term co-parenting. [...] Co-parenting is parenting."

