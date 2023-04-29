Irina Shayk Put a ‘Punk Princess’ Spin on the Corset Dress With a Dramatic Perm

The dress code for next week’s Coronation might be all about ermine-lined robes and fascinators, but the red carpet at the Prince’s Trust Gala in New York on April 27 tipped more towards high fashion than high aristocracy.

Among the highlights? Iman in a polka-dotted monochrome gown courtesy of Sergio Hudson, Sienna Miller in a sheer Fendi couture slip, and Sabrina Elba in sleek, black Alaïa with husband Idris in a coordinating look. Irina Shayk, meanwhile, used the occasion to pay tribute to the late, great Vivienne Westwood in a corseted lace LBD.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - April 27, 2023 James Devaney/Getty

Shayk has a history of collaborating with the British design house—most recently closing out Andreas Kronthaler for Vivienne Westwood’s autumn/winter 2023 runway in a ruched oxblood chiffon gown, and opening the brand’s spring/summer 2023 collection in custom crystal-embellished boots courtesy of Gina Shoes (not to mention fronting the subsequent campaign). The crocodile Vivienne Westwood platform boots she wore to The Prince’s Trust Gala are now among the supermodel’s style staples, too; she wore a similar pair with a leather Burberry bikini at Coachella earlier this month.

Salvatore Dragone / Gorunway.com

It’s Shayk’s “punk princess” glam for The Prince’s Trust Gala, though, that’s destined for designer mood boards come fashion month. While make-up artist Dina Drevenak covered the model’s entire eyelid with coal-black shadow and liner, hairstylist Harry Josh pulled back Shayk’s natural hair before creating a faux hawk of corkscrew curls on top of her head.

Celebrities from Katie Holmes to Bella Hadid have been experimenting with perm-inspired looks in recent months, but no one has leaned into the ’80s style quite like Irina Shayk, who credits feeling comfortable in her own skin with her willingness to experiment when it comes to fashion and beauty. “Sexy is not just a push-up bra, red lips, high heels, and big hair,” she told Vogue’s Edward Enninful in her March 2020 British Vogue cover story. “It’s an oversized man’s suit. It’s sweatpants. I’ve never met a woman who isn’t sexy.”

Story continues

This article was originally published in British Vogue.

Hair

Perm Hair Is Having a Major Comeback

And the style is way cooler than it used to be.

Originally Appeared on Glamour