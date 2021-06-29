Irina Shayk Poses Topless in a Thong Bikini to Model Boots on the Beach — See the Photos

Dave Benett/Getty Irina Shayk

Irina Shayk left little to the imagination in her latest seductive Instagram snaps.

To promote her new shoe collaboration with designer Tamara Mellon, the model, 35, stripped down to white thong bikini bottoms and a pair of her Irina Shayk x Tamara Mellon Escape summer boots. Posing topless on the beach with the ocean in the background, Shayk seductively looked over her shoulder as she modeled the slouchy $895 boots in the sand.

In another photo, Shayk turned for sideways profile shot as she hugged a tree trunk and gazed directly at the camera.

A day earlier, Shayk wore another pair of shoes from her Tamara Mellon collab — this time, the Sun Valley heel — while, yes, also topless at the beach.

RELATED: Irina Shayk Steps Out in a Jumpsuit and Matching Bra After Spending Time with Kanye West in France

The model crouched low to the ground and cupped her breasts with her hands while showing off the shoes.

The sultry Instagram photos come nearly one month after Shayk was photographed with Kanye West in France. Sources told PEOPLE the two are seeing each other and that there's mutual interest.

After the pair were spotted together, a source told PEOPLE that West's ex, Kim Kardashian, has known about West and Shayk's budding romance "for weeks."

Taylor HIll/Wiriemage; Danielle Venturelli/Wireimage

"It doesn't bother Kim that Kanye is dating," the insider said. "Her only concern is their kids. She wants Kanye to be present and spend as much time with them as possible. The kids love when Kanye is around."

West and Shayk's new romance comes several months after Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February after six years of marriage. Another source told PEOPLE that "Irina isn't friends with Kim at all, so there's no weirdness there."

West shares daughters North, 7½, and Chicago, 3, and sons Saint, 5, Psalm, 2, with Kardashian.

A different source previously told PEOPLE that the Yeezy designer and Shayk, who shares daughter Lea De Seine, 3½, with ex Bradley Cooper, have known each other "professionally" for years. "He started pursuing her a few weeks ago. Kanye is a persuasive guy," the source said, adding that they stayed three nights at Villa La Coste in France. "He hung out with her in NYC before they celebrated his birthday in France."