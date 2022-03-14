Irina Shayk Joins Anine Bing as Brand's First Campaign Face: 'Her Clothes Make Women Look and Feel Good'

Irina Shayk, Anine Bing

Courtesy of ANINE BING

Irina Shayk may be a supermodel who commands catwalks across the globe, but off-duty she's a busy mom who craves a comfortable wardrobe that is easy to wear and, of course, stylish.

So it's no surprise the fashion industry superstar teamed up It girl brand Anine Bing on a new campaign celebrating those classic wardrobe pieces that are instant outfit-makers.

"My style is simple," Shayk tells PEOPLE. "Anine Bing creates timeless, chic styles and modern wardrobe essentials. It's easy to wear and easy to mix. Her clothes make any women look and feel good."

The "Classics" collection marks Anine Bing's first campaign with A-list talent and aligns with the label's 10 year anniversary.

RELATED: See Gigi and Bella Hadid Model Michael Kors at NYFW with Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski

While Shayk says she "fell in love with all the looks" during the shoot, her favorite pieces are the brand's Quinn Blazer and Sonya Jean.

Irina Shayk, Anine Bing

Courtesy of ANINE BING

"I ended up bringing them home with me from the shoot," she tells PEOPLE.

Shayk says her time collaborating with the "amazing" Anine Bing team and photographer Chris Colls "didn't feel like work."

"We shot this campaign mid-December right before Christmas. We were in the midst of a Covid spike too, but being able to escape the reality of it in the studio in New York and create something we all love was amazing and very special."

Shop Anine Bing's Tiger Sweatshirt and Colette Bag Now

For Shayk, comfort is always king when it comes to dressing. Which is why the new Anine Bing pieces are on permanent rotation in her street style wardrobe.

"My biggest rule is that comfort comes first," she shares. "I prioritize feeling good, and pairing that with a wardrobe of classic pieces that can be staples for a long time to come, and not just the current trend."