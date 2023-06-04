Irina Shayk Is Having a Slip Dress Summer

Irina Shayk's slip dress summer continues.

On June 3, the 37-year-old model shared multiple photos in a vibrant purple and blue Versace slip dress with a lace-lined thigh slit and lime-green lace accents. The archival piece was pulled from Gianni Versace's fall/winter 1996 collection and paired with blinged-out sandals and jewelry, as well as lacy bluish-green underwear, which Shayk flashed in the eighth Instagram photo. “Versace, Versace,” Shayk captioned the pics, which received kudos from Donatella Versace, herself.

“Soooooo gorgeous!!!” Versace replied to the post.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

This is actually the second vintage Versace slip dress Shayk has whipped out in recent weeks. While finishing up her appearances at Cannes Film Festival in late May, Shayk borrowed a bias-cut slip dress from Versace's 1995 collection, featuring a sheer skirt layered underneath asymmetrical seafoam blue silk. “Thank u @donatella_versace @versace house for opening the archive and [making] my dream come true,” she captioned the photos at the time, promising “more to come.”

Lingerie is quickly becoming a staple in Irina Shayk's summer wardrobe—and she doesn't just rep Versace. On May 22, Shayk hit up British Vogue's Cannes party in a completely sheer Gucci slip dress over a matching logo bra and underwear set, pairing the nearly-naked look with sheer opera gloves, knee-high stockings, and the most statement collar necklace to ever make a statement. This came after she brought the exposed thong trend to the race track earlier that month.

Celebrity Sightings: Day 7 - The 76th Annual Cannes Film Festival Arnold Jerocki

Regarding her eclectic style, Irina Shayk recently told Vogue: “I love mixing some of my favorite designer pieces and really amazing vintage pieces to create super unique looks." She sure does!

Originally Appeared on Glamour