Irina Shayk dismisses question about Kanye West

Irina Shayk has declined to comment about her short romance with Kanye West when she was asked about him during a recent interview. Speaking to Highsnobiety, the 35-year-old model spoke of her ex Bradley Cooper, but refused to spill the tea when it came to Kanye.

Kanye's alleged first girlfriend since splitting with Kim has been photographed alongside the rapper while in France – but as of yet, nothing as been confirmed and all developments have come from anonymous sources.

Refusing to speak about her rumoured beau, she didn't deny the fact that there had been rumours and instead told the publication, “Tomorrow there is going to be a rumour that I’m dating my doorman, okay? Then after tomorrow, it’s going to be someone else,” she said. “Look, there’s always something there, and I’m just keeping it to myself.”

It seems that the mysterious private life kept by the model is down to 'her Russian roots', explaining in the interview, "My grandma was a secret agent in WWII.

"I think private life should be private. Irina is KGB-style."

Irina and her ex Bradley share a four year old daughter, Lea de Seine, so it's no surprise that she didn't mind chatting about him. She explained that Bradley, who lives just a few blocks away from her, co-parents and is a 'hands-on dad'.

This comes as Kanye West shared a photo of Kim Kardashian's Met Gala look on social media. After an almost seven year marriage the couple's relationship came to an end in February this year after Kim filed for divorce.

Posting a snap of what looked like the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's alternative look onto his Instagram, speculation about the former power couple began to spiral in an instant.

"KIMYE 🖤🖤🖤," wrote one fan who was clearly anticipating a rekindling of the couple.

"Oh yeah, it’s all comin together😏," another wrote.

While another fan penned: "She really said 'I’m gonna be Kanye West’s album cover'."

Another said: "Kanye really the typa dude to post pictures of his wife but not follow her on Instagram," a comment that comes after Kanye unfollowed Kim on Instagram just a matter of days ago.



We don't know what's going on with this situation, but we're just hoping Kimye make a come back ASAP.

